Paula Bennett claims Whaitiri inquiry info leaked by Labour's Māori Caucus

Ka noho tonu a Meka Whaitiri ki te whare paremata. Koinā tā Paula Bennett o Nahinara, ahakoa kaare anō kia puta ngā hua o te whakatewhatewhanga ki te mema pāremata o Ikaroa Rāwhiti. E hia nei ngā wiki e āta tirohia ana ngā whakapae e mea ana, nāna tētahi o āna kai-mahi i patu. Ā, i te hokinga tuarua atu o Whaitiri ki Paremata nō tana whakatārewatanga hei Minita, e ai ki a Bennett, kua tau kē te kōrero.



Ko ta Rino Tirikatene o Reipa he tu hēteri noa e ahei ai a Meka Whaitiri ki te karo i te hunga pāpāho.

"I understand she's had leave and she's due back in the house and that's why she's here today. Just doing her duties as an MP."

Ina haruru ana ngā kōhimuhimu ka noho tonu a Whaitiri ki te whare.

Ko tā te Kaiārahi Tuarua o Nāhinara a Paula Bennett,"look I've just heard from sources pretty close to the Māori Caucus that they already know what the outcome is going to be that she is going to be safe, that they weren't going to allow anything but that to happen and that there's strength in their numbers."

Ina te pātai ko wai te kai kawe kōhimu ki ā Bennett?

I pātai a Te Kāea mena ko Rino te kiore hei ko tāna, "I um, no."

Ko tā Nanaia Mahuta he kōhimu tēnei "e ai ki a Nāhinara”.

Ko tā te Kaiāhrahi Takirua o te Kahui Māori o Reipa a Willie Jackson, "we didn't leak nothing and all this rubbish that Paula Bennett has been putting out is just nonsensical."

He wiki kua pahure mai te puta ā-kanohi mai a Whaitiri ki Paremata. Mā te aha ki tera kei te ututia tonu ia ki te utu Minita, ā, koia tonu hoki te Kaiārahi Takirua o te Kāhui Māori.

Ko tā Tirikatene "that's the position she holds and there is an ongoing process at the moment but she's still the co-leader along with Willie."

Heoi ano hei tā te Tari Paremata te take kie te haere te arotake kāre he kōrero i tuaatu .

Ko te tikanga, e rua ki te toru wiki kē te roa o te tirohanga ki ngā whakapae, heoi anō e rua wiki noa kua hipa mai i te hekenga o Whaitiri ki rahaki o ōna turanga Minita, ā kaore ano kia puta he whakatau.