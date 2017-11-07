Parliament opens: Trevor Mallard new Speaker of the House

He whakatuwhera i te Paremata rima tekau mā rua o Aotearoa te mahi nui a ngā Komihana o te Kāwana Tianara i te rā nei, hei tohu ōkawa i te kāwanatanga hōu me te Māngai hōu o te Whare mō ngā tau e toru e haere ake nei.

Ko Trevor Mallard tēra o Reipa ka tū ki te tūnga hei Māngai mo te Whare Paremata. He toru tekau tau neke atu a Mallard ki paremata, ā, i taua wā he mekemeke tāna i whiu, me te whakamau lycra i a ia e pahikara ana.

Kii katoa te Whare Paremata i a rātou e whakaoatitia, i mua te tuku ingoa ko wai te Māngai Paremata hou.

He tōtanga no te rōpū Nahinara

I mua te whakaaetanga ko Trevor Mallard tēra ka tū ki te tūnga.

Ko tāna "the Speaker's Office has tremendous authority. I will use that authority to preserve and enhance our democracy."

Ko Mallard tēra i whiu meke ki te mema paremata o mua a Tau Henare, ā, e mōhiotia whānuitia ia mo tāna taera pahikaha.

Ko tā Te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern "This parliamentary term is full of firsts and you are no exception as a MAMIL a Middle Aged Man In Lycra. I know that you love cycling and I know that you love whisky; you're cycling experience will help you I'm sure as Speaker, you know how to keep the pace high, how to use the brakes sparingly and how to never back pedal"

Ko tāna inaenaei he ringa whakatau kia noho ko te kupu anake te whiu ki paremata.

Ko tā te Kaiarahi o Nahinara a Bill English "It will be interesting to see how you reflect on the robustness of your own debating and procedural style in this house.

"I would have to say over that time you would certainly be in the top ten greatest hits of parliamentary performers in a whole lot of different ways."

Ka tuwhera Te Whare Paremata ki te motu hei āpōpō.