Pacific communities disappointed with Budget 2017

Neke atu i te rua rau iwa tekau mano nga tangata moutere kei Aotearoa nei e noho ana. Engari kei te pa-pouri etahi hapori moutere na runga i te karere nui mo te tahua putea i tera wiki.



Hei ta Aupito Su'a Williams Sio, Mema Pāremata, "The government here has a habit of saying one thing and doing something else and in this particular case they're not walking the talk in regards to pacific people and the value of languages and cultures and being able to pass that on to the next generation."



Kua waihangatia te Pirimia a Bill English he whitu ira toru miriona tara mo nga kaupapa turuhi o Hamoa hei whakanui i ta ratou mana motuhake mo nga tau rima tekau ma rima. E ai ki a Reipa, ehara tera i te rongoa pai mo Ngai Hamoa i Aotearoa, a, kei te aaki tetahi kaitakawaenga pakihi mo nga moutere ki te whakatenatena i nga uri whakaheke kei Tamaki Makaurau ki te Tonga.



Ko ta Noma Sio-Faiumu, Kaiārahi Pakihi i roto Te Moananui a Kiwa, "If there isn't an adequate budget to support the creativity and career pathways of our rangatahi and our youth in areas like Mangere in South Auckland where we have a huge population. Then we're not taking advantage of our natural resources."



I tenei wiki a Nahinara ka whakaputa i te karere mo te toru miriona tara mo nga take Moutere, ki te whakatu kaupapa hoki mo nga iwi maha, heoi ano hei ta te mema mo Reipa a Aupito Su'a Williams Sio, kua tango atu te rima tekau mano tara mai i te huihuinga moutere nunui o te ao, te ASB Polyfest, a, ko nga kura ka raru.



Hei ta Sio, "It may mean that some schools won't be able to participate, it may mean that we don't have sufficient people to man some of those stages. It may mean that we might not be able to pay the bills in terms of the organisers.



E ai ki a Minita Joyce, kare he paku putea kua tango mai i te Polyfest, a te mutunga o tenei tau ka mutu te tahua putea, toru tau te roa. Ko te whakapono a William Sio mai i tenei tahua putea, ko te hunga whai rawa ka whiwhi.

