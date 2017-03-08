NZ women can expect to be paid 12 percent less than a man.

Kei raro iho te utu mo te hunga wahine ki tērā o te hunga tāne ki Aotearoa mā te tekau mā rua paihēneti. I roto i te tekau tau kua pēnei rawa te tatauranga, engari na te aha i pēnei ai? Ki tā Marama Meikle kaiwhakahaere o He Wairua Ngakau ki te kore tātau e whakatika i tēnei tūmahi ka piki ake te wehenga ki waenga i te hunga tāne, wahine.

Ahakoa, he rā whakanui tēnei i te hunga wahine huri noa i te ao, ko te utu ki waenga i te hunga tāne, wahine ki Aotearoa kei tawhiti tonu.

Hei tā Marama Meikle (He Wairua Ngakau), “I think that women should be paid the same as a man, I think that we as a people, as humanity no one is better or less than another, I think that the government needs to be paying more attention to promoting the value of women out there in the workforce.”

Ko Marama Meikle te kaiwhakahaere o He Wairua Ngakau ki Rotorua. Kua rongo ia i ngā whakawhiu o te utu iti rawa na whai anō i whai ia ki te whakatū i tōna ake pakihi.

Ko tā Meikle, “Employers need to be focusing on the skill set on a person rather than an agenda and I know that, well my views is that women, Māori women in particular are at the lower scale of pay than Pākeha.”

Huri noa i te ao e rere ana te karanga mai i ngā rōpū wāhine kia pai te huarahi mo tatau, Ko tā Marama Meikle karanga kia kāua te wahine e noho wahangu.

Tā Meikle, “It's too common that women are experiencing sexual harassment in the work place and even outside of that and not feeling that they are actually worthy of being heard when they do speak up.”

Ia tau tū ai te rā hei whakanui i te wahine huri noa i te ao i te tuawaru o Poutu te rangi, ko te kaupapa nui i tēnei tau ko te tauōrite ki waenga i te tāne me te wahine.