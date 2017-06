Nuk Korako wants to be voice for Māori in National

Kei te hiahia te Mema Pāremata o Nāhinara a Nuk Korako māna e whakakī i te āputa ka waiho nei a Hekia Parata hei māngai mō ngā kaupapa Māori ki roto i a Nahinara. Kei te heke iho a Hekia Parata hei Mema Pāremata i te kōwhiringa pōti, ā, e ai ki a Korako, kei a ia ngā pūkenga ki te kawe i ngā kaupapa Māori mō te pāti.

Ka whati te tai

Ka pao te torea.

Hei tā Nuk Korako, "I am a voice inside of National, I am a voice for Māori."

I tuku kupu whakamiha te Pāti Nāhinara ki a Hekia Parata i tā rātau hui a tau i te rā nei, i runga i te mōhio ka wehe ia i te pāti hei te Mahuru. Kua roa ia e whakakanohi ana i ngā kaupapa Māori mō Nahinara. Ēngari e ai ki te Mema Pāremata a Nuk Korako, he tika māna taua āputa e whakakī.

I pātai a Te Kāea, "E hiahia ana koe te whakaakī i ona pūtu, hei reo, hei māngai Māori mō Nahinara?"

Ko tā Korako, "I would be interested. I mean I'm already the chair of the Māori Affairs Select Committee. To me in the first term to be given that honour I think reflects my standing within the party

Kua whakatakoto kē ia i tētahi pekanga Māori mō te Pāti ki Ōtautahi, tana wāhi noho. He tuatahitanga tēnei mō te pāti. Ēngari ki te akiaki i ngā kaipōti Māori, ko tāna me whakahīhī te pāti mō ngā kaupapa kua tutuki i a rātau.

Korako has already set up a Māori focused group for National in Christchurch and this is a first for the party. And when it comes to getting Māori votes, Korako says they need to be more active in showing people what they've achieved for Māori.

Tā Korako, "Huge gains for Māori that Māori don't actually know. So it's about messaging all of those things that we have been doing for Māori, from treaty settlement to Whānau Ora, all of that. "

Ki te whānuitanga o te Pāti, kei te hiahia rātau ki te pei i ngā raru o te wiki ki rahaki.

Ki tā Paula Bennett, "I don't think what's happened in the week is a fatal blow in fact it barely feels like a tap."

Ka tuku te Pirimia a Bill English i tana kauhau ki te hui a tau āpōpō. Heta Gardiner.