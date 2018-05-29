No risk from meth smoking residue in homes - Government report

E ai ki tētahi rīpoata hou a te Kāwanatanga tē taea te para whakapoauau P kua whakawhenumi ki rō whare te pā ki te hauora o te tangata. Na runga tēra whakatau ko tā te Minita Take Whare a Phil Twyford kua moumoutia te $100-miriona neke atu ki te whakapaipai i nga whare papori i tēnei ngarara.

E ai ki a Tā Peter Gluckman, Kaitito i te pūrongo, Māngai Taiao Matua hoki ki te Pirimia, he morearea ake te pōhekaheka i te para whakapoauau P ki rō whare.

"Let's not get a headline saying 'mould is more dangerous than meth' but in terms of the housing estate mould is far more dangerous than meth."

He kotahi mano ono rau nga whare papori i whakapaetia he wāhi tunu, wāhi hoki i kaha ai te kai whakapōauau, ā, i tākina ēnei wāhi ki te whakamātautau, he pu tekau atu i te taumata o nāianei tōna kaha. He kotahi ōrau anake i eke atu i te taumata, ahakoa tēra ka noho haumaru tonu te tangata.

E ai ki a Tā Gluckman "We're looking at a thousand-fold safety factor minimum in our recommendations, for a naked toddler crawling around the floor licking every bit of the floor up for several hours a day. That's the kind of calculation that's been done, taking it as far as you can."

He kotahi rau miriona neke atu kua whakapaua i nga tau e wha e te Tari Whakaratonga Whare ki tēnei take.

Ko tā te Minita Take Whare a Phil Twyford he 240 ngā whare papori i rāhuitia i mua ka tuwhera ano ki te hapori a nga wiki tata nei.

"HNZ's intention now is to follow the recommendation of this report that only in houses that are found where methamphetamine contamination is found to exceed the threshold of 15mcg per 100cm2 would they then take remediation beyond just normal cleaning."

Ka tautoko te ripoata e Paula Bennett, Māngai Whkahiato Ora o Nāhinara. Ko tāna i te wā i a ia te tūnga Minita Take Whare Papori koinei hoki tana i whakatau, he iti te taumata whakamātautau ki te whakapōauau nei.

Ko tā te Minita whakatau he toru tekau miriona tāra ka noho tonu ki te pūkoro o Te Tari Whakaratonga Whare na te hekenga iho o ēnei whakamātautau.