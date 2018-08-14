Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki at Supreme Court for exclusive Gulf Islands rights

Kei Te Kōti Matua ki Pōneke te iwi o Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki e pakanga ana mō tōna mana motuhake ki Motutapu, ki Rangitoto anō hoki i Te Waitematā. E ai ki a James Brown, Heamana o te iwi, kua takahia rā e te Karauna ngā mātāpono o te Tiriti o Waitangi i tāna whakaae kia tuku kirimana mahi ki ngā pakihi turuhi, ahakoa te whakahē a te iwi.

Ano nei a Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki ki te kōti hei whawhai i ngā kirimana i whakaaetia ki nga whenua o Papa Atawhai ki tō rātou rohe.

Ko tā te Heamana o Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki a James Brown, "for Ngai Tai in particularly in its ancestral landscapes of Rangitoto and Motutapu we firmly believe we are the keepers of manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga in those landscapes."

Ko tā Brown me whai wāhi motuhake te iwi ki nga tikanga tūruhi, mana hoki hei whakahē i nga tono pakihi. Kua tae te kēhi ki te aroaro o te Kōti Teitei, te Kōti Pīra hoki i nga tau ki muri.

Ko tā Brown "we asked if there was an error of law committed in the granting of concessions on those islands the answer was yes, however it was a funny decision in so far as Judge [John] Fogarty then said however ‘they then upheld the principles of the Treaty' which we refute."

Ko tā te Minita Take Tiriti a Andrew Little, "I don't know the detail in terms of the concession but I'd be suprised if DOC didn't consult with Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki. It is a mana whenua issue and they have a right to have their voice heard on those sorts of issues."

Engari kaore te Minita Take Papa Atawhai a Eugenie Sage i te hiahia ki te kōrero.



"As you know it's before the courts so I can't make any comment."

Ko te whakapae a te iwi i te marama o Hākihea i huna Te Papa Atawhai i te tanumitanga o ngā kau e tētahi kaipāmu ki te moutere o Motutapu. Kei te whakatewhatewha a Pouhere Taonga i tēnei take.

Ko tā Brown "the whole burial was unconsented the burial then compromised a midden site hence the interaction we've had with Heritage New Zealand."

Ka mutu te kēhi ki te kōti hei āpōpō.