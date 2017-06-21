National MP Todd Barclay taps out of Parliament

Kua heke iho te mema mō Nāhinara a Todd Barclay i tana tūranga hei mema pāremata ā kaare hoki ia e tū hei kaitono ki te pōtitanga, ka wehe ia i te whare pāremata hei te paunga o tēnei nohonga a te kāwanatanga. Heoi e ai ki ētahi mema pāremata me wehe kē ia i mua.

Ka kite Todd Barclay, kia pai te haere.

Ko tā Pirimia Bill English "He's made a very difficult decision for a young politician, but I think it's the right one."

Ko tā Marama Fox, Kaiarahi Takirua o te Pāti Māori, "mena ka whara te ture ma rātou te utu pēra i tā Claudette Hauiti."

I ngā rā tata nei kua pēhia te pōtiki o te rōpu Nahinara i runga i ngā whiu kōrero nana i rikoata i tētahi kaimahi, ā, whai muri ka puta te kōrero he mea utu te kaimahi ki te pūtea wahangū a ngā kaiutu tāke.

Ko tā David Clendon, Mema Paremata ki te pāti Kākariki, "If people do wrong and endeavour to hide it, to conceal, to mislead or tell half-truths then the integrity is lost and at some point the lesson has to be learned."

Ko tā Fox "Kaore e kore he nui rawa te mamae kei roto i a ia i tenei wa nga hara kei runga i a ia kua wepua e te whakamā.

Whai muri i tā Barclay whakahē, i puta tāna kōrero i whakaae, i pānui hoki ia i ngā kupu o te Pirimia i tuku ki te Ope Pirihimana ki tēnei take, nā tēnei ka whakaae a Barclay ki tāna karo, ā, inaeanei e tirohia tēnei take e te ope Pirihimana.

Ko tā Clendon "It is very complicated as there is an employment issue with the staff in Southland that apparently has been resolved but there is arguably a case to be brought against Mr Barclay.

“Certainly if there is new evidence then the police may be in a position to re-open that investigation and I believe they should take that course if there is new evidence."

Kaore ano kia puta i te Pirimia ma wai tana tūru o mua e whakakii.