National "hasn’t done well enough” previously for Māori vote - Bridges

Ko tā te Kaiarahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges kāore tōna pāti i eke ki te kapo i te pōti Māori, engari e hiahia ana ki te whakararata i tēnei hunga. He kōrero i puta i te timatanga o te Hui ā Tau o Nāhinara, engari i te rerenga ake o te pātai he aha ngā kai mā te Māori kei te tēpu, kīhae ia i mōhio.

Kei te mōhio mārika a Simon Bridges ki tana whainga mo Nāhinara

"When we are back in government in 2020 we will reinstate through legislation partnership schools and we'll do it within one year of returning to office."

Engari kihae ia i tino mōhio he aha kei te rarangi kaupapa mo Ngai Māori i tēnei rā.

Ko tāna, "I'm not sure what's on the agenda of the AGM."

Ahakoa tēra ko tā Bridges he tokomaha te hunga Māori i tāe atu ki ana hui hapori kia mōhio he aha tā Nāhinara kaupapa.

"I think the truth is that was to some extent because of some disappointment that the Māori Party hadn't made it there and they were wanting to see what next for those who believe strongly in Māordom but don't see themselves hitching to the Labour Party waka.

"So I think there is an interesting discussion there that Kahurangi Blue are interested in and are motivated to think about."

Ko tā Kahurangi Blue mahi he whakatū kaupapa, he whakarata i a Ngai Māori. Ahakoa tā Bridges mōhio kihae te pōti Māori i tino mau i tona pāti, kaore hoki ia mo te huri tuara atu ki ngā tūru Māori.

"Look we're always talking calibrating, I don't think that is something that is active or something that we are actively considering at the moment."

Hei āpōpō mutu te hui ā tau.