National challenges new Broadcast Minister to be inclusive of Māori

Ka noho ko ngā mahi pāpāho Māori hei aronga matua mō te Minita Take Pāpāho hōu, mō Kris Faafoi. Ko tā Nuk Korako o Nāhinara kihae a Clare Curran i whakamana i a Ngai Māori ki tana paepae tohu pāpāho, ā, mā Faafoi tēnei take e whakatika.

Ko te hiahia a te Minita Take Pāpāho a Kris Faafoi he hāpai i te rāngai pāpāho no reira ka pēhea hoki te rāngai Māori?

"It's pretty early days so getting my head around where the dynamics of where the Māori media are at is one of my priorities working alongside the likes of Nanaia Mahuta."

Kihae a Clare Curran i tohu i tētahi Māori ki te poari tohu pāpāho ahakoa tāna whakaae kia whakawātea i tētahi tūnga. Nā wai rā kaare ia i tohu i ngā tūranga hou i mua i te whakatūnga o te kōmihana pāpāho matua.

I pātai a Te Kāea mena he huakore tāna ki a Ngāi Māori na te kore whai tūnga.

"Ah, No because I gave an assurance that was on the agenda to do."

Ko tā te Māngai Whanaketana Māori o Nāhinara a Nuk Korako "the new Minister he needs to actually stand up now and be very clear on the procedure or the process moving forward."

Engari kāore a Faafoi i te mōhio ki tēnei ahutanga.

"Thank you for letting me know that. Look I had a round of briefings there is a whole lot to get my head around."

Ko tā Korako "well it shows you how out of touch [he] is, they all are actually because this has been going on for quite some time.

I te marama o Haratua ko te kī a te Minita Take Māori a Nanaia Mahuta kei te wātea tētahi tūranga ma te māori. Engari kua huri kōaro ōna whakaaro.

"It's my view that once we understand the Māori Broadcasting strategy is and in fact a strategy for the Māori media sector then we're better positioned to have a conversation about what are our aspirations in the public broadcasting space."

Hei tā te Minita Whanaketanga Māori tuarua a Willie Jackson kua kōrero kē ia ki a Kris Faafoi ā kei te ngākau rorotū ia ki tētahi tūranga ma te Māori,