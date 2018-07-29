More teachers and smaller classes promised by National

Ko tā Nāhinara oati ka tokomaha ake ngā kaiako kura tuatahi, ka whakawhāitihia anō hoki ngā tauira ki te akomanga ina ka riro ko rātou hei kāwanatanga. He kōrero i rere i tēnei rā tonu, atu i ngā whiu kōrero o Tā Toby Curtis mo te noho mū o ngā mema paremata Māori ki te take o ngā Kura Hourua.

He whainga mātauranga hōu te pāpāho i te hui a tau o Nāhinara.

Ko tā te Kaiārahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges "I want more teachers in our primary schools to ensure smaller class sizes for our children."

I tēnei rā hoki te pāpāho a Tā Toby Curtis mo te noho mū a ngā mema Kāwanatanga Māori ki te take o ngā Kura Hourua. No taenihi te oati a Nāhinara kia tūwhera ano ēnei kura ina ka riro i a rātou te mana kāwana.

Ko tā te Māngai Take Mātauranga Māori a Jo Hayes "why don't they just speak up, swallow that dead rat and just support Māori? Māori put them there in the first place."

Ko tā te Māngai Take Mātauranga o Nāhinara a Nikki Kaye "I think what you're seeing from Sir Toby, Dame Tariana and Dame Iritana but also in that letter today is a real frustration not only are Labour scrapping these schools they're not listening and their Māori MPs aren't even speaking out on this issue."

Engari ko tā te Kaiārahi Takirua o te Kāhui Māori o Reipa a Willie Jackson kei te hōha haere a Reipa ki ngā kōrero kuare a Tā Curtis.

"Sir Toby needs to do his research instead of spoouting the National Party propaganda. We also as Māori MPs were very clear a few months ago where we stood in terms of charter schools. We haven't been silent we had a press conference in February saying we did not go along with the charter school model."

Ko tā te Mātanga Ako a Kahurangi Iritana Tawhiwhirangi, Mātanga "Ahakoa kei reira kei te whakaaro Māori rātou, engari ko ngā tikanga kei roto i tēra whare miere kei te āhua here i a rātou.

Ko tā Jackson me kōrero a Tā Toby ki a ia kaua e kōrero hei karetao mo Nāhinara.