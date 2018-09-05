Ministers in wheelchairs to support World Spinal Cord injury Day

Mā runga tūru wīra te haere a te Minita Take Hauā, tā Carmel Sepuloni rāua ko te Minita Take Kaporeihana Hunga Whara a Ian Lees-Galloway i te whare pāremata i te rā nei, hei hāpai i te kaupapa o te rā mō ngā wharanga ki te aho tuaiwi. E ai ki te Tarahiti Manaaki Tuanui o Aotearoa, he mahi kia rongo, kia mārama anō ai rāua ki ngā taumahatanga o tēnei hunga noho tūru wīra.

Ko tā ngā Minita ehara tēnei i te mahi māmā.

Ko tā Carmel Sepuloni Minita Whakahaua "over the time that we've been in there's been measures put in place to make it more accessible but when you're in a wheelchair you actually realise how inaccessible it is.

Ko tā te Minita Take Kaporeihana Hunga Whara Iain Lees-Galloway, "even getting your swipe card out for the lifts, getting your swipe card up to the lifts I've gone for a couple of unexpected trips in the lift because I haven't got there fast enough."

Ko te rā whakarewa ano tenei mo ngā kiriata whakamōhio o Te Kaporeihana Awhina Hinga Whara ki te hunga mate aho tuaiwi. Na kona puta ai te pātai a etahi, mena e tika ana tā rātou mahi.

Ko tā te Tāhuhu o te Taratihi Manaaki Tuanui Hans Wouters,”It's highly appropriate. It's very important that people have a really good understanding of what it is to live life with a spinal cord injury especially if they're decision makers.

Ko tā Sepuloni "I was reluctant to do this at the beginning because I don't want to undermine a real wheelchair user's experiences but at the same time accessibility is an issue that is brought to as Disability Minister all the time."

He momo raru i kitea e ngā Minita i te rā nei. Ā, i te wāhanga tuku pātai ki te whare pāremata i whakaritea rāua ki ngā ara hikoi, ā i haria hoki te rakau kōrero ki a rāua.

Ko tā Sepuloni "inevitably there will come a day when there is someone that is a member of parliament who is in a wheelchair and that will be a great day but this is a good way for parliament to experience how accessible they are as well and potentially take some learnings."

Ko tā te Māngai o te Whare a Trevor Mallard, "If there was a change in future they'd be in much better desk type arrangements and seat type arrangements either with a place to park their wheelchair or of people wanted to transfer out of their wheelchair

Ka mahi tahi Te Kaporeihana Awhina Hunga Whara me te rāngai hauora kia whakamahi rautaki mate pēhanga, ā ka haere mo ngā tau e toru.