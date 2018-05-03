Midwives march to parliament for better pay and working conditions

He waru rau neke atu nga kaiwhakawhānau pēpi me o rātou kaitautoko i kawetia te petihana he tekau ma toru mano ngā waitohu te roa ki Paremata me te tono kia hikina te pūtea mahi, kia whakatika hoki tō rātou ahutanga mahi. I tae atu rātou me tō ratou waiata "we're not going to take it" me te whakahē i te utu a haora he whitu tāra te iti. He karanga hoki kia riro tēnei rōpū he pūtea i te puta o te tahua pūtea e heke mai nei.

Kātahi me hiki ko te utu kaiwhakawhānau pēpi - koinei te karanga a tēnei hunga.

Ko tā Lisa Kelly, Kaiwhakawhānau Pēpi "we don't get paid for being on-call, we don't get paid for administration, we don't get paid for emergency call-outs

there is many things we don’t get paid for."

Ko tā Te Rina Joseph, he tauira Kaiwhakawhānau Pēpi "they look after the most vulnerable, our new born pepi's and they deserve to be looked after too."

Me te whakahau kia riro he wahanga o te tahua pūtea ki a rātou.

Kelly says "We are expecting an announcement in the budget. It's important we get everything we applied for in the co-design, not part. We need all of it."

Ko tā te Minita Take Hauora a David Clark "I'm not about to make budget announcements today but what I can say is that budget 2018 will contain some support for midwives. We have heard them and we intend to begin to deliver some solutions."

Ko tā te Kāhui Whakawhānau Pēpi tata ki te whitu tāra ia haora te utu mo te kaiwhakawhānau pēpi ki ngā rohe taiwhenua tata ki te tekau ma toru tāra anake te utu mo te hunga mahi ki te taone.

Ko ta Audrene Samuel, Kaiwhakawhānau Pēpi, ehara tenei i te tika.

“Absolutely not. Not for the amount of hours and the time that they put in. They're on-call 24-hours a day the women can call them and they just have to be there and the money doesn't reflect that."

I pātaitia te Minita mena rānei kua tae te wā kia hikina te utu mi te hunga whakawhānau pēpi, ko tāna “ "The midwives in New Zealand deserve to be funded sustainably for the work they do."

I tuku te hunga kaiwhakawhānau pēpi he kēhi ki Te Kōti Matua he toru tau ki muri, kaore ano kia whakatau.