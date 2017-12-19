Medicinal cannabis bill 'step in the right direction' - East Coast hemp grower

E ngākau nui ana tētahi Māngai kamupene ki Te Tairawhiti kia whiwhi rātou te raihana whakatipu rongoa Hemp tuatahi ki Aotearoa. Me te aha anō, ka ngāwari ake te wahanga ki ngā kaihoko i tēnei rongoa whai ake i te whakaputanga o te pire hōu a te Kāwanatanga ki Paremata apōpō.

Ko te whakapae a ngā kaiwhakatipu Hemp ki Te Tairawhiti ka ngāwari ake te ture rongoa taru.

Ko tā te Māngai a Hikurangi Enterprises a Manu Caddie, "I expect they will allow access to medical cannabis approved products for people with chronic illness and life-threatening diseases and probably some greater access in terms of importing processes and there may be some opportunity for GPs to be able to prescribe more products."

Kei te whakawhiti kōrero te kamupene nei ki Te Manatū Hauora kia whai rātou i te raihana tuatahi mo te whakatipu rongoa hemp. Ēngari ko ta Caddie kaore pea te pire hōu e whai wahanga huanga ki konei.

Ko tā Caddie "I think it would be more focused on trying to improve the importing of actual products and we're looking at some opportunities in that space as well to ensure there's more affordable products in New Zealand while we're in the process of developing our own."

Kaore ano ngā wharanga kia puta mo te pire hou engari ko tā Caddie whakapae ka ngāwari ake pea te whakaae i tē pire a te Kāwanatanga atu i tēra o te rōpū Kākāriki. Ko tā rātou aro kia ahei te hunga māuiui te whakatipu me te kai hoki o rātou ake rongoa.

"Personal growing is a minefield in terms of legislation and regulations so it makes sense to leave that out for now and focus on getting high quality, affordable, consistent products to patients as quickly as possible, that's why we would like to see some domestic provisions in there for local productions."

Ko te matapae a te Pirimia ka ea nga taupatupatu mo te pire nei i roto i te tau hou