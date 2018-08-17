Marginal and erosion-prone land target of carbon trade scheme

Ko te whai a te kamupene hou a Māori Carbon Foundation he whakatipu rākau ki whenua Māori kia riro mai ai ngā manomano tāra. Ka timata ki Kaikoura, ā, ko te hono atu ki ngā kaipupuri whenua te hiahia me te toha rite ai i te hua ki ia rōpū.



Kei te hiahia a Māori Carbon Foundation kia tipu ngā hua o ngā whenua horo, haurokuroku hoki, hei manomano tāra. Ā, ki Kaikoura tēnā poua ai, ki te taone i kaha rū ai te kaupapa.

Ko tā te Heamana a Tā Mark Solomon"the proposal that we’re offering is a full profit share in carbon farming. They put up the land we do the planting we do the insurance and the management of the forest."

Ko tā Meka Whaitiri, Minita Take Ngahere Tuarua, "I welcome any proposal that's not only going to help Māori utilise their land but get an economic benefit."

Ko ngā rākau taketake rākau rāwaho te momo. Ko te whakapae i te tau tuawhitu ka whiwhi i ngā kaipupuri whenua te pūtea tuatahi ina kua utu te pūtea tuturu.

Ko tā Tā Solomon "It is far better if there is a mixture between indigenous and exotic to get the reasonable returns. The other factor that goes with the native plants is that the seedlings are about four to five times more expensive than what the exotics are and that's just the reality of it."

Hei timatanga he kotahi rau rima tekau heketea o te whenua te hiahia me te manako kia toro atu ki te motu whānui.

Ko tā Whaitiri "that's 150-million trees which is clearly something this coalition government is keen to see it contributes to our billion tree programme over ten years."

Ko ta Nuk Korako, Māngai Whanaketanga Māori o Nāhinara, "that's a big number but I think looking at the whole process one of the major issues I think they're going to encounter is where are the trees going to come from?"

Ko Hone Harawira tētahi mema poari ā ka nono ko Kahurangi Tariana Turia hei heamana ki tētahi poari a hapori kia pāpāho atu nga hua ka taka iho pea.