Māori business interest at NZ-China Mayoral talks

He hua ohanga pea kei tua mō Ngāi Māori na te whakawhitinga kōrero a ngā Koromatua o Aotearoa ki ngā Koromatua o Haina ki te hui Koromatua ā-Haina, ā-Aoteroa ki Poneke.

Ko tā te Koromatua ki Porirua a Mike Tana "the Chinese Mayors are here to talk about commerce, to talk about the opportunities that they see here in New Zealand. In particular what they've been talking to me about are those cultural opportunities."

Ko tā Tana ko ngā kaupapa matua o te hui, ara te mātauranga, te mahi pakihi, mahi tūruhi ano hoki, ki ngā tino kaupapa pakihi a Ngāi Māori. Me tana whakapae mā ēnei hononga e piki ake ai te wāriu o te ōhanga Māori rima tekau piriona tāra te nui.

"Every rohe [region] every iwi has, I believe, an opportunity to grow that commerce and the infrastructure we have we should actually be putting that together but also I think the opportunity for our natural products for our Manuka for our seafood is huge and they're ready to engage with us."

Ko Haina te kaihokohoko matua o Aotearoa, ā, ko ngā koromatua nei ngā rangatira o nga kainoho waru tekau miriona neke atu.

Ko Tā Meng Foon, Koromatua ki Turanga "Kua haere tonu tēra o ngā mahi ngātahi, hokohoko ngātahi o tātou a Ngai Māori, Ngai Hainamana, Pakihi Māori Pakihi Hainamana, na te mea kei te mōhio rātou ki a mātou, kei te mōhio mātou ki a rātou."

Ko tā Rachael Qi, Heamana Takirua, NZ China Business Council "the Chinese and the Māori people we have so much in common that we share. It's about the value of innovation and vision and also the family responsibilities, the environment, the community and also for the corporate opportunities."

Ko tā te Perehitini o nga Koromatua o Aotearoa a Dave Cull e matapae ia ka whakawhānui ngā hononga pakihi a nga tau ki tua.

"All councils work with their local iwi and hapu and many are forming strong working relationships around economic development opportunities like those presented by China, particularly as iwi move into post treaty settlement stages. It's important to have strong working partnerships and these will continue to strengthen in years to come."