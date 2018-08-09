Mana in Mahi – te kaupapa whai mahi hōu a te Kāwanatanga

Kua rewa te kaupapa ‘Mana in Mahi’ a Te Kawanatanga hei akiaki i te tini rangatahi kore mahi pukenga hoki e whai penihana ana , kia tahuri ki te whai tūnga mahi. Engari kei te noho pohēhē tonu etahi mena ka eke ngā mahi a tēnei rōpū ki te taumata o te whakaaro.

Ko tā te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern ma tēnei kaupapa ka heke te kaute o ngā rangatahi kore mahi ka piki ake te nui o te ringa rehe.

"We'll be targeting 18 to 24-year-olds but we're open to broadening that out and involving older age groups if that demand exists."

Ka utua ngā Kaitukumahi e te Kāwanatanga ki te wāriu o te penihana, ā, engāri ma ratou e utu te toengā o taua pūtea ki te taumata pūtea mahi. He ono mano tāra ka whakawāteahia hei hāpai i te kaimahi akonga.

He kotahi rau rima tekau ngā tūnga ka whakawāteahia i te tau tuatahi.

Ko tā Ardern "It's about giving that first chance, being there if there are any issues in the beginning so that you can see through to the potential that young people have."

Ko te paehenti o te Māori me te Moana nui a Kiwa he tekau mā rima ōrau heoi ano kaore te kaupapa i te aro pū ki a rātou.

Ko tā Te Minita Take Mahi a Willie Jackson "No it's general targeting but in terms of the priority for Māori and Pasifika our officials know of the stats and that work will continue."

Ka ākina te kaitukumahi kia hāpai i te rangatahi kia eke ai ki te taumata matauranga tuawha. Ahakoa he painga keo roto i tenei kaupapa, ko te maharahara a ētahi ka uaua pea te taha akoranga mo ētahi.

Ko tā Dennis Maxwell, Kaiwhakahaere ki Tascon, "I don’t know if kids realise that they've got to give four or five years of themselves to achieve level 4.

He whakaaro e tautokona e te ringa rehe hou a Logan Henry (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Porou).

“They will probably have their ups and downs, I've just started and I've had my ups and downs. But once you get some jobs and assignments done it makes you a lot happier."

He whā tekau ngā kaimahi hou ka timata hei te marama o Whiringa a Nuku.