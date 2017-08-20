Kua whakarewa ake te kaupapa kōwhiringa pōti a te Rōpū Reipa

E ora marika ana te "Au o Jacinda" i te tūwheratanga o te kaupapa kōwhiringa pōti a te Rōpū Reipa i tēnei rā. He rua mano ngā tāngata i whakakī i te Hōro Matua ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ko te toenga i tatari atu ki waho i te tiriti.

Ko tā Jacinda Ardern whakatau ake, ko te whawhai o ngā whaiwhai te haere ake nei mā te Rōpū Reipa, me tana oati ake, he whenua whakapuke, aroha nui te hangā ake e rātou. Ā, i reira anō te kaiārahi o mua a Helen Clarke e tukurua ana i te mihi a Jacinda.

“This is our moment and it starts with you” tā Ardern karanga.

Muramura ana te tae whero ki te whakarewanga kaupapa pōti o Reipa, e hanahana ana i tāna ia, e waiatatia tā rātou kiwaha “everybody let’s do this”.

Ko tōna au tēnā e panekeneke ana i tana rōpū ki pae hōu, ko te manutīoriori a Holly Smith hei kaikīnaki i te kōrero.

"For me it's simple. I want to build a country where every child grows up free from poverty and is filled with hope and opportunity,” Ardern says.

I kīkī te Hōro Matua o Tāmaki Makaurau, te Whare Tapere Waiata, te Whare Tapere o Q hoki, te toenga o rātou i haruru ake ki te tiriti. Ahakoa ki hea i rangona e Jacinda.

"We will remove speculators' unfair tax advantages, we will stop foreign buyers who have no interest in NZ buying existing homes, and we'll just get on and build more houses.”

Me tāna aronga atu ki te raru o te Climate Change me tāna korero “[it’s] my generation’s nuclear-free moment”.

E kaha kake ana te whakarata o Reipa ki te marea ēngari hei te rua tekau mā toru o Mahuru e mōhiotia mēnā rānei ka eke.