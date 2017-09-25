Ko wai ka tū hei Minita Whanaketanga Māori?

Kāhore anō kia whakatūria he kāwanatanga ēngari kei te whakaaro ake ko wai te tangata ka whakakī i te tūranga Minita Whanaketanga Māori.

Hei tā te mema pāremata o mua o Nāhinara Claudette Hauiti, "If there's one thing we can bet on with Winston Peters is that he will do whatever is best for Winston Peters and NZ First so it's very difficult at this very early stage to see or to know where he is going to go."

I te hekenga iho o Te Ururoa Flavell me tana Pāti Māori, tēra te urupounamu mā wai hei whakakī i te tūranga o te Minita Whanaketanga Māori.

Tā Hauiti, "If NZ first chooses to go with a centre right, that's the National Party, then it would be more likely that we will see a Māori economic development minster coming from NZ First and they've got two very capable personalities there, one of course is Shane Jones."

Heoi hei tā Hauiti, tēra hoki te matapae ka kitea pea te wahine Māori tuatahi ki te tūranga ki te anga maui a NZ First.

"If NZ First decides to hitch their wagon to the Labour Party, my bet would be on Nanaia Mahuta. She's currently the spokesperson for Māori economic development for Labour, and hopefully if it does roll that way, she will put her hand up and ask for that portfolio."

Mā te wā ka kite ka pēhea nei ngā Mema Māori me ngā Kōpaki Māori i te whakataunga whakamutunga o te kāwanatanga.