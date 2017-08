Ko te mātauranga te kaiwhiwhi nui i te whakapuakanga kaupapa pōti a te Rōpū Nahinara. Tōna toru rau waru tekau miriona ka whakapaua ki taua kaupapa, ā, ko tētahi o ngā tino hua kia reo rua ngā tamariki.

Tata ki te toru mano ngā tāngata i tae atu ki te whakamatāratanga a Nāhinara i tēnei rangi.

Whai muri i ngā karere mātauranga a te pirimia Bill English me ngā pūtea tautoko hou, i tū whakahīhī a ia mō ngā angitūtanga kua tutuki kē i tana kapa mō Ngāi Māori.

"The improvement among Māori students is quite striking. Three out of every four Māori students now achieve NCEA Level 2. A few years ago, it was around half. "

Mā te pūtea hou e tautoko i ngā mahi ako ā-tihi, te hiki i ngā taumata pangarau, te whai i ngā mahi ako a te tamaiti mā runga ipurangi me te ako i tētahi reo hou.

Ki te minenga i mea mai a Bill English, "The third part of our package is a $160 million investment to give all primary schoolchildren who chose it the opportunity to learn a second language."

Ēngari mō te taha ki te whakaturehanga o te reo Māori i roto i ngā kura, e ai ki te Minita Mātauranga a Nikki Kaye, "It's a whole principle that we don't want to force anyone to do something they don't want to do and actually the motivation is very important in learning. But what I would say is that in NZ at the moment, if you want to you have a right to learn te reo but again I think part of this package is about resourcing that."

Ko te whāinga nui kia tekau ngā whiringa reo mā ngā kura pēnei i te Paniora, te Haponihi me Mandarin. Hai tā te kāwanatanga ka waiho mā nga kura e whakatau ko tēhea reo ka noho matua mā ngā tauira.