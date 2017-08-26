Ko tā te kaupapa here hauora o te Rōpū Reipa kia heke iho te utu ki te haere ki te tākuta

Ko te kī taurangi a te rōpū Reipa ina ka uru rātou hei kāwanatanga ka whakaheke rātou i ngā utu ki te tākuta. I puta ēnei kōrero ki mua i te tini rau kaitautoko i Te Tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki ēnei kaitautoko i Te Tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau, ko Jacinda tō rātou tuatangata anō nei he taiāniwha te haere ake nei

I roto i tana kauhau e mea ana a Ardern, "You might have heard last week the government say that they want more people to be able to go to the doctor for $18. Under Labour we will bring doctors visits down by another $10."

Hei te tuatahi o Hurae ā tērā tau ka heke iho te utu mō te hunga mau kāri penihana mai te tekau mā waru tāra ki te waru tāra. E rua tāra te utu mō te hunga rangatahi. Mō ngā pakeke kore mau kāri ka penapena e rātou he tekau tāra.

"They always make promises during the campaigning. Well, the people do need that. You know if you've got three or four in your family, by cutting it down that will be helpful for a big family. It's a challenge for the other parties. Can they meet that?" te kī a tētahi o te minenga, a Pā Ariki Upokotini.

Ko Mangere tētahi o ngā rohe e kaha tautoko ana i te Rōpū Reipa, ā, ko te nuinga o ngāna kainoho ko ngā iwi moutere, Ngāi Maori hoki. Ā, e ai ki ngā tatauranga ko te hauora tētahi o ngā take nui e whakataumaha ana i ngā whānau o te rohe nei.

"That's exactly what we need. For a long time, Māori and our Pacific Island relations have had health problems and it is too expensive to get medical help," e ai ki a Sarah-Kay Heta-Leituvae, he kaitautoko o Reipa.

Ahatia te wairua hihiko o ngā kaitaunaki, kei reira tonu te hunga whakahē..

Ko tā te kaupapa here hauora o Nāhinara kia iti ake ngā rārangi tatari, kia rahi ake ngā hāparapara, kia toko maha ake ngā rata me ngā nēhi.