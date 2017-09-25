Kei te hoki a Kahurangi Tariana Turia ki te whakatikatika i te rōpū tōrangapū

Kua huri te tai mō te Pāti Māori i te putanga o te kārere mō te hokinga mai o Kahurangi Tariana Turia.

Hei tā Kahurangi Tariana Turia, "I'm going to be working alongside a whole lot of people actually who have called me since the election to say that they are being very pro-active, that they want to start bringing people together to start coordinating a whole range of activities."

Ko ētahi o ngā ingoa kua rewa ake kia whakakī i ngā hū o Te Ururoa Flavell ko Tākuta Lance O'sullivan me Shane Taurima. Ko tā Kahurangi Tariana, kia whakakotahi ai te pāti, kia whakatika hoki i a rātou tikanga.

"It was really good to be accountable back to our people and I believe that we did that really well."

E whai ana tēnei i te āwangawanga o ētahi ki te hononga o te Pāti Māori ki a Nāhinara.

E mea ana a Turia, "When we first went into Parliament, Matua Whatarangi Winiata said to us, 'If you want to be of any benefit to Māori people, whether you like the government or not, you have to sit at the government table'. It doesn't matter who they are but you have got a responsibility to our people."

E ai ki te kaiārahi o mua Pem Bird, ka āta mātaitia te pāti i a rātou rautaki whai pōti, ā, ka aro atu ki te whakatika i tōnā whare me te whakarārangi tika i ngā kaiārahi hoki, e whai mai ai he kaitautoko anō.