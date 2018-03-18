Kei te hīkoi mō ngā aihe kei te korokoro o te parata e kau ana

Nō te rangi nei hīkoi ai tētahi rōpū whakatūtū e karanga ana kia kaha ake te Kāwanatanga ki te tieki i ngā aihe o Aotearoa e mōrearea ana. Ka mutu, ko tā Te Rōpū Tieki Aihe o Aotearoa he karanga kia tīni i ngā tukanga hī ika ki ngā wāhi e hopu tūpono ai ngā aihe me ērā atu o ngā ika e mōrearea ana.

Ko tā Christine Rose nō te rōpū tieki aihe Aotearoa, “We're calling on the Government to retain the electronic monitoring proposal that was put in place by the previous government, this government is suggesting that they'll remove the cameras and that'll remove scrutiny, transparency and accountability from the fishing fleet when we need more, not less.”

Hei tāna, kei te matemate haere ngā aihe, arā, he mōrearea ake nei i te Kiwi.

“In 1970's there were about 30,000 Māui and 30,000 Hectors, now we've only got about 63 Māui adults and small sub-populations that are really isolated down to as low as forty individuals of Hectors of Pahu in the South Island.”

I whakapā atu a Te Kāea ki te Minita Ahumoana a Stuart Nash, hei tāna, kei te tirotiro tonu rātau ki ngā kāmera nei. Ko tāna anō, kei te mahi tahi ngā āpiha o Te Manatu Ahu Matua kia whakatutuki i ngā raru hangarau o te kaupapa whakamātaki nei. Āpiti atu, he kotahi rau ngā kaimātaki motuhake arā, ka tarea te tono i a rātau kia puta atu ki te mātaki i ngā mahi a ngā waka hī ika ki ngā tai hōhonu.

Ko tā Christine Rose e kore rātau e tūpou, arā ka whawhai tonu ki te tieki i ngā aihe.

“This is a representaion of the groundswell of civic support for better protection for Māui and Hectors and the rest of our marine environment so it's a call to the Government to do more not less, get their act together, stand up to the fishing interests, show some courage, save Maui and Hectors.”

Hei tā Nash kei te mahi tahi rāua ko te Minita Toitū ki te whakahou i te Rautaki Mōrearea mō ngā Aihe kua noho tārewa i ngā tau 10 kua taha ake nei.