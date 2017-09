Kāore he kōrero whakamanawa tā te Pāti Reipa mō ngāi Māori

He kai rorerore whai muri te pō kōwhiringa te haere i te kāenga o Jacinda Ardern, me te taenga atu o āna hoa tata, tāna whānau me ngā mema pāremata matua o Reipa.

He rorerore te kai whai muri i te kōwhiringa matua, ēngari e tunua tonutia ana te Kaiārahi o Reipa.

Heoi e tārewa tonu ana te tūranga o te rōpū inā e tōmuri ana tā te kaitohu kīngi, tā Winston kōrero whakatau.

"Mr Peters in particular wants to take a little time," tā Ardern.

Ko ngā pōti motuhake pea hei poitō whakarewa, ēngari anō te uiui ā-motu mō ngā tūrū Māori.

"We've got a high number [to count] as I say upwards of 15-percent of the vote, that is high."

Heoi ko te ahu pēhea o ngā tūru Māori, ka riro pea a Reipa hei kai mā te hunga e matekiri nei i te ngarohanga o te reo Māori motuhake o Pāremata.

"I think that was a response to well-run campaigns by our candidates and a message that was really strong and clear around producing better outcomes for Māori," tā Ardern.

He kōrero i te rā nei te mate nui a Reipa me te rōpū Kākāriki.