Ka titiro whānui ngā kaiwhiriwhiri rīki mō te tīma ā-motu

Kua tirohia whānuitia e ngā Kaiwhakahaere Rīki o ngā Whare Wānanga mō te tīma o Aotearoa. E whakapaetia ana hei te Whiringa-a-Nuku whiriwhiria ai te kapa kia peka atu ki Piritana ā te tau e heke mai nei.

Ko te whai tūranga te whāinga mā ēnei kaitākaro whai muri i te panoni o ngā tikanga mō te kapa o te motu.

Hei tā te kaiako o NZUTSRL Kenny O'Brien, "Players from all over New Zealand turn up. Not just all league players, [but] a lot of rugby union players have turned up, a lot of soccer players have turned up."

E mea ana te heamana o NZUTSRL John Fiso, "There was an option to bring in some very good players, wildcard players."

Ahakoa ehara tēnei i te whakataetae NRL, ākene pea tākaro ai rātou mō Aotearoa.

"The quality of the football has been really good. We're not really worried about tackle counts, we're not worried about completion rates, let's just see the guys play," tā O'Brien.

Ahakoa he haerenga ki tāwāhi hei tū mō te kapa o Aotearoa, he maha ngā wero kei mua i a rātou.

"We've got to be mindful of the study period during the year, so obviously we're coming up to exams," tā Fiso.

Hei tā O'Brien, "We're not funding all of this, the guys have to be prepared to self-fund some of this, so there's got to be some motivation."

Ki te tokomaha nei, he tata ake te whiriwhiringa ki te kapa Rīki o ngā Whare Wānanga ki te Kapa Kiwi.

E mea ana a Fiso, "There will be a training camp for both Men and Women in late October, which will form the basis for the squads that will finally be selected for the national tours."

E matapaetia ana ka toru tekau ngā kaitākaro ka whakaingoatia. Hei te Huitanguru haere ai ki Piritana.