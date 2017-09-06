Ka taupatupatu ngā kaitono Māori i ngā take tarutaru, mate hinengaro hoki

Ko te mana o ngā turu Māori, ko tēhea hoki te huarahi tika ka taea te awhi ngā whānau Māori e raru ana i ngā momo pūroi me ngā raru mate hinengaro. Koinei ētahi o ngā kaupapa taupatupatu i te whiuwhiu haere ki waenga i ngā Māori kei te tū ki runga i ngā rārangi whānui, kei te whai pōti hoki ki ngā tūru whānui.

Ahakoa te whai a Pita Paraone kia tautoko i tōna kaiārahi a Winston Peters, me tōna hiahia kia whakarite tāpaetanga pōti e hāngai atu ana ki te oranga o ngā tūru Maori, he tere rawa te whakahoki a Mika Haka o te Opportunities Party.

Hei tā Mika Haka, "We will not negotiate with any party that wants to do any referendum or anything with the Māori seats. Goodness gracious, they got the language, they got the water and got the land. What else do they want, what else do you want? Nope, not happening."

Te whakahoki a Pita Paraone me te kī ake, "Mika, after the election, you won't need to worry cause you won't be there."

Te urupare a Mika, "You don't know that and you're not in either."

I kaha whakahē a Willie Jackson i ngā kaiwhakataetae Māori me ā ratou oati ki te marea ka pupuri tonu rātou i te tino rangatiratanga mēna rātau ka whai urunga ki te whare o ngā raiona.

"You go down there, you bow to the speaker and these staunch radicals around here will curtsy to the speaker. There is nothing tino rangatiratanga or kaupapa Māori about parliament and some of these people around here got to get their heads around it."

I whakaae katoa ngā māngai Māori nei he raru nui ngā momo pūroi me te mate hinengaro, heoi he whakaaro rerekē tō ia kaiwhakataetae hei whakatika ake i ēnei take.

Ko tā Carrie Stoddart-Smith nō te Pāti Māori, "We also want to increase the number of respite beds that are available for addicts and invest in more kaupapa Māori initiatives."

"We need to strengthen those agencies that are responsible for protecting our boarders," tā Pita Paraone.

E ai ki a Denise Roche, "We need to have access to wrap around services, education and actually just decriminalise it so people can be treated for their health."

Ēngari, ko tā Willie Jackson, "The reality is that we need to work with our people at the coalface."