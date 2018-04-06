Ka nui te tautoko mō te Whare Rautaki ā-motu a Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Iwi o Te Ao

Kei te tautoko te Minita Take Whare a Phil Twyford i te karanga a te Runanga Whakakotahi i Te Ao kia waihanga te kāwanatanga he mahere whare a motu, hei whakapiki i te rahi o ngā whare iti te utu ki ngā whānau rawakore, ngāi māori me ngā whānau Pasifika.

E manahau ana te Minita Hanga Whare i ngā kitenga a te Komiti o Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Iwi o Te Ao, ā, he nui ngā mahi kei te aroaro

“Housing is a human right and it's a terrible scandal that so many of our people are denied decent affordable housing,” i kī atu a Twyford. “We want thousands of whānau Māori to get access to home ownership, that's what we're doing.”

E tohutohu ana te rīpoata ki te kāwanatanga ki te hanga i tētehi Whare Rautaki ā motu i raro i ngā mōtika tāngata, kia whiwhi ngā whānau Māori i ngā kāinga he ngāwari te utu.

“He whakaaro rangatira tēnā mai i a rātou te taumata teitei o te ao,” i mea atu a Hurimoana Dennis, kaitiaki matua o Ngā Manaakitanga e Rua. “Ki a mātou koinā te kī, he rautaki matua mō te motu, he rautaki matua Māori mō tēnei kimi whare mō mātou nei Māori, nā te mea, te nuninga o te kāinga kore he Māori, he whānau Māori.”

I raro i te hōtaka o KiwiBuild o Reipa, i kī taurangi ai te kāwanatanga kia hanga i ngā whare kotahi rau mano hei ngā tau tekau mō ngā kaihoko whare tuatahi. He haurua o ngā whare ka tū ki Tāmaki Makaurau, e rima rau mano ki te ono rau mano tāra te utu, me ngā whare noho, whaitua noho rānei, kei raro i te rima rau mano tāra.

“We're working with iwi to see how we can work together on large-scale urban development projects,” i kōrero atu a Twyford.

“We want to ensure that Māori participate in these great building projects, building whole new communities, as well as ensuring that whānau get the benefits at the other end.”

“E kitea e mātou he āhua pai, he āhua rerekē mō tēnei kāwana,” i kī atu a Dennis. “Heoi anō rā āe, ko te mamae tonu, kei te haere mai tonu rātou ngā whānau te rawa kore ko te nuinga o rātou he Māori.”

Hei tā te Minita Hanga Whare kua puhia te puehu ki te hanga whare i ngā rohe me te hanga whare kounga whērā i Te Tai Tokerau me Te Tairawhiti.