Ka eke panuku a Reipa i ngā turu Māori katoa

He tai pūwherowhero e hora ake nei. Ā, ko te pāti Reipa tērā i puta toa mai i ngā rohe Māori katoa.

Ka noho mai ko Peeni Henare, rātau ko Rino Tirikatene, ko Meka Whaitiri, ko Adrian Rurahwhe, ko Kelvin Davis, ko Nanaia Mahuta hei māngai Māori mō ō rātou ake rohe ki te whare pāremata. Kotahi hoki te ika tauhou o Reipa kua whai tūru, arā ko Tamati Coffey o Te Waiariki. E mōhio pū ana ia he mahi nui kei mua i tōna aroaro, hei whakakīkī i ngā whāwhārua o Te Ururoa Flavell.

"People are looking to see big changes and there hasn’t been the big changes. In the Waiariki, we are still home to Ford Block, which according to the latest index deprivation the most pohara (poor) suburb in New Zealand. We’re still home to Kawerau, which is still the most unemployable town to live in in New Zealand and that hasn’t changed and there have been a lot of loose ends that people were looking to fix up with a change of government," tā Coffey.