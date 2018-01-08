Jim Anderton worked like a trojan and was tough as nails

Ko te tūranga Pirimia pea i taea e Jim Anderton, mēnā rānei i aro pū katoa ia ki ngā mahi hoko rawa me ngā kaupapa here ohaoha hōu a te kāwanatanga o Reipa i ngā tau waru tekau. Ko te tū totohe o te ika haehae nei, i whakaihiihi i te Māori.

Hei tā Matt McCarten "From the time I first met him, he was always consistent. He was as tough as nails, he worked like a trojan and he was a very dominant personality and I was inspired by that."

Ko te tau waru tekau mā iwa te tau i tohua ai a Matt McCarten hei perehetini o te rōpu NewLabour a Anderton, o Te Rōpu Tūhono hoki ā muri iho i kuhu hei kāwanatanga me Reipa.

Ko tā McCarten, "Jim had made peace with the Labour Party and when we went into government, he really wanted it to work and that required a lot of compromise and sacrifice."

Ko tā rāua mahi tahi i roto i ngā tau tekau mā ono i totohu, i te tutūnga o te puehu ki waenga i a rāua i te tau rua mano mā rua.

"It was one of those fundamental things in politics of policy and of course, there are other factors around it but I think that that was it but Jim was very hurt by that," tā McCarten.

He kōrero e whakahēngia ana e te tūmuaki tuarua o-mua o Tūhono, e Sandra Lee-Vercoe

"I know the theory goes that the Alliance melted down due to an ideological debate around Afghanistan but the truth is - and I was there up close and personaAfghanistana good old-fashioned political coup and an attempt at snatching the leadership."

Ko te mea e whakaaetia ana, ko te kaiora o Anderton hei amorangi

The funeral arrangements for the former deputy PM are yet to be confirmed.