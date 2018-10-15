Japan and NZ to work more closely in Pacific  

Ka whakapakari ake tā Hapanī me Aoteraoa aro ngātahi ki ngā motu ā Kiwa, me te mōhio kei te pakari ake tā Haina tū ki reira. I hui te tā Hapani Minita Take Tāwāhi a Taro Kono ki a Winston Peters ki te kōwhiri ngā nekeneke ki tua.

Ko tā Taro Kono, Minita Take Tāwāhi ō Hapanī "going forward we all agree to support the Pacific Island Region and we're considering to support the high standard infrastructure and enforcing the connectivity in maritime security area."

Ko tā Winston Peters, Minita Take Tāwāhi, "We know that if we join together with countries like the EU, indeed France, the UK, USA, Japan and Australia and NZ we will do a whole lot more a whole lot quicker."

Ka whakakotahi ētahi rautaki Pasifika o Aotearoa me Hapanī na runga i te pakari o te mana o Haina ki ngā motu a Kiwa. Kei te whakawhiti whakaaro hoki ētahi whenua kia whakatū i tētahi rōpū hei whai i ētahi kaupapa ki reira.

Ko tā Peters "It would incorporate them all but hopefully not too big. So that you get, as Norman Kirk once said, 'paralysis by analysis' we want action and fast."

Kei te kōrerohia hoki ngā take pūtea tārewa.

Ko tā Minita Kono "the excessive debt to these countries - we would like cooperate and make an effort to resolve these problems."

Ko tā Peters "in the long term does that mean we can help collectively? Well if we do it will be for far less than if we handled it separately."

Kaore a Peters i te whakapuaki mena rānei ka uru atu a Haina ki te rōpū hou hei whakapakari i ngā motu a Kiwa.