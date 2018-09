High School with compulsory Te Reo classes welcomes PM

I tuwheratia e te Pirimia Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori i tana haerenga ki Te Kura Tuarua o Taraika ki Pukeahu kua whakamana i te reo Māori hei akoranga matua mo ngā ākonga kei te pae tuatoru.

Kua whakaturetia Te Reo Māori mā enei tauira me tā rātou harikoa ki tēnei āhuatanga.

Ko tā te akonga a Leo Lewis (Ngāti Tuwharetoa) "I just thought it was kind of appropriate to learn it and also I grew up in an area with a lot of culture behind it but I was arrogant to it so I've decided I'm going to make an effort."

Ko tā Anna Reeve, Kaiako, "we've seen a huge change in our students and our staff have been learning Te Reo for the past two terms and it has made a huge difference."

He ahuatanga e tautokona e te Kāwantanga, ko tā ratou kia ngana, engari kaare i te hiahia whakature i te Reo ki ngā kura tuatahi, kura takawaenga hoki i mua i te tau rua mano rua tekau ma rima.

Ko tā te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern "this is so much about demonstrating about where we want to go and where we want to be."

Kaore a Winston Peters i te whakaae kia whakature i te reo, koira pea te take e karo ana te kāwanatanga ki te whakamahi i te kupu whakature. Engari ko hiahia a Ngā Kākariki me ngana te reo ki ngā kura katoa.

I pātai a Te Kāea ki te Pirimia mena e rua e rua te ngāna i te reo i te whakature i te reo I tā te e Kāwanatanga aro.

Ko tāna "Well we are, trying to integrate the language into primary and intermediate and early childhood education so that will be by default part of that curriculum that is already being learnt and will continue to be learnt."

Engari na te tokoiti o ngā kaiako, kaiako reo Māori ano hoki kaore e kore he wero nui te whakature ma te kāwanatanga.