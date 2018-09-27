He porotēhe ki hui-ā-tau a Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora

He hunga porotēhe i aukati atu i te Perehitini Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora a Prue Kapua, rātau ko Kīngi Tūheitia me Te kairangi Te Makau Ariki, me ētahi atu anō hoki, i a rātau e kuhu ana ki te hui ā tau. I puta te pouri me te pukuriri a ngā mema o Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora i ngā mahi porotēhe nei a ētahi i te hui ā tau i te ata nei.

I waho te hunga e porotēhe ana i te kore āhei a Hinerangi Puru kia tomo atu ki te hui.

Ko tā Ripeka Lessels o te peka o Waiariki, “E ai ki a HInepuru, nōnā anō rā te mana ki te haramai ki ēnei hui nei i runga i ngā mahi a tana māmā.”

Ko Hinerangi Puru te kairangi o te peka Rongopai ki Tāmaki, he mema a Pauline Rewiti ki reira. Nā Rewiti te rōpū i kawe ki rō kōti whai muri i ngā panonitanga ture i te tau 2013, arā, kia hikina te ture e mea ana kotahi anake te wā e āhei ai te wahine te tū hei perehitini.

Heoi, hei tā te Perehitini hei tā Prue Kapua, kāretahi a Hinerangi Puru i rēhita.

Ko tā te Perehitini ko tā Prue Kapua, “They had the opportunity to register if that's what they wanted to do but they didn't, and so Waiariki got in behind her and Materoa (Dodd) got in behind her and that's what occured what happened was that we couldn't get through.”

Nā ngā mema o te peka o Te Tairāwhiti i wāwāhi i ngā kaiwhakatūtū kia āhei ai ngā tāngata te tomo atu.

Hei tā Kim Hapi o te peka o Te Tairāwhiti, “I tū guard of honour mātau, kia kore e, ehara ki te mea he whakahē i ētahi ake, engari ki te whakatika i ngā mea e āhua raru ana.”

Ka mutu, kāre a Waiariki i tae atu ki te karangatanga a ngā rōpū, nā reira kāre rātau e whai reo ki te hui.

“He raru nui, hoi anō he pīki ake rā tēnei raruraru te aukati i te kaumātua te koroua te kuia i te hui nei,” te kī a Lessels.

Ko tā Prue Kapua, “This is the time to be airing issues, not standing stopping people outside the door.”

Kei te tū ngā māngai ā rohe ki te whakatau i ngā tikanga.

Hei tā tētahi mema, “We all got taken to court, the whole lot of us.”

Hei tā tētahi atu mema, “We actually need to pull their heads in. and if they don't want to be here, they need to leave.”

Hei āpōpō whakatokohia ai tētahi rīmiti nā te peka o Ōtautahi, e tūtohu ana kia whakarērea te hunga nā rātau i taunaki i te kēhi ki rō kōti.