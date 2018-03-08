He panoni kei tua mā te hunga hopuni poka noa

Ka arotake te Minita Tāpoi i ngā ture e hāngai ana ki te hunga hopuni poka noa me ngā raru kua puta. Nā Kelvin Davis te whakatau i tuku whai muri i tana hui me ngā koromatua, koromatua tuarua e toru tekau mā rua o te motu hoki, me pēhea te mahi ngātahi ki te whakatau i ngā māharahara o ngā kaunihera me ngā hapori.

Hei te marama e haere ake nei whakatū ai tētehi Ohu Mahi mā ngā koromatua me te hunga whai pānga ki te āta wānanga me pēwhea rātou e whakatika i ngā raru.

E ai ki a Davis he hui whai kiko tāna me ngā rangatira o ngā kaunihera o te motu, engari he nui ngā mahi kei te aroaro.

“There's issues around the Freedom Camping Act itself, whether it needs to be looked at, whether it's still fit for purpose,” i mea atu ia.

“There's a bit of overlap with a couple of other acts as well that we need to look into. Infrastructure is an issue. Consistency of messaging around education, signage.”

Ko te koromatua o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa ko tētehi e mea ana, he tūtakinga nui tēnei, kia ea ai ō rātou nawe ki ngā taringa o te Minita.

“Ko wētahi o ngā raru kei waenganui i a tātou mō ngā tāpoi mā runga ngā campervans, i kī atu a Meng Foon.

“Ko te mea nui, ko wētahi kāre he wharepaku kei rō. Kua parungia a tātou whenua nei. Kāre he wāhi e puta a rātou rapihi, ā, ka maka kei waho.”

Ka nui te moni ka taka mai i ngā mahi tūruhi i te motu, whērā i te hunga hopuni poka noa. Wheoi, i ara ake te karanga kia panonihia te ingoa hei pure i ngā raruraru.

“Another thing the wanted to is for us to stop using the word Freedom Camping and stop making out like it's just a free lunch, that we want to start referring to Responsible Camping,” i kī atu a Davis.

Kua riro mā ngā āpiha tari kāwanatanga hei whiriwhiri i te hunga whai pānga ka noho ki te Ohu Mahi hei tētehi huinga e haere ake nei.

Ka whakatīnanatia ngā whakahaere hōu, whērā i ngā take panoni ture, hei ngā marama tekau mā waru.