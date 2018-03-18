He kōwhiringa tā Nāhinara ki te aru i ngā tūru Māori

He taupatupatu nui te haere ake nei. He kaupapa kōrero ngā tūru Māori mō te pāti Nahinara. E mau ana a Reipa i ngā tūru Māori katoa i tēnei wā, nā reira me pēhea rā te whai a te pāti Nāhinara i ngā kaipōti Māori.

He hiahia nā te pāti Nāhinara ki te whai kaitautoko, tērā pea ko ngā tūru Māori te whakautu.

E ai ki te mema pāremata Nāhinara, ki a Jami-Lee Ross, "It's a conversation that we have to have and we will be doing that. Simon Bridges is the first Māori leader of the National Party and we're very proud of that."

Engari e ai ki te mīnita Whanaketanga Māori Takirua, ki a Willie Jackson, he moumou wā.

"Moumou taima ki te whakarongo ki ngā kōrero, ngā whakaaro e pā ana ki ngā tūru Māori. Kei te mōhio mātou tā rātou whakaaro i ngā wā o mua. Kāore rātou i tautoko te kaupapa e pā ana ki ngā tūru Māori."

I te tau rua mano mā waru i puta te whakatau a Nāhinara ki te whakakore i ngā tūru Māori i te tūtukitanga o ngā whakataunga tiriti. Ko tā te kaiārahi o te rōpu Act a David Seymour ka ora tonu a Nahinara ahakoa te aha.

Ko tā te kaiārahi o Act, tā David Seymour, "I don't think it matters a great deal, they've shown that they can elect many people of Māori descent without the Māori seats. The people who have won the Māori seats appear to be doing very little for Māori within the Labour caucus which we've seen with charter schools that they haven't stuck up for."

E ai ki a Kiritapu Allan, ka uaua rawa mā rātou te whai i te tautoko a ngā kaipōti Māori.

"If they want to do that good on them, but I think that it's going to be a big struggle for that party to regain the hearts and minds, actually I'm not sure they ever held the hearts and minds of our people."

Anō i a Jami–Lee Ross, "I think there are a lot of good things we can talk to Māori about. Do we have to do that by way of a Māori seat, not necessarily, but it's something we have to discuss."

Nā reira, e tāria ana te whakatau a te pāti engari e rua tau e toe ana mā rātou ki te āta whakaaro mehemea ka aru ngā kaitono Nāhinara i ngā tūru Māori.