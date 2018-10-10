Govt to cap interest rates on high-cost loans

Kei te hāngai pū te aro a te Kāwanatanga ki te here i te hunga tuku pūtea taurewa, i ngā taraka hokohoko hoki hei aukati i te āhua e taka ai ngā whānau ki te pōharatanga. Ka eke ki te $600,000 te nui o te whakawhiu ka taka ki runga i te kai-tuku pūtea taurewa.

Ia ra ko te mahi a Te Ope Whakaora he hāpai te hunga kua ngaua e te hunga tuku pūtea taurewa.

Ko tā Campbell Roberts, Kaiwhakahaere i Te Ope Whakaora "they're buying highly needed products like fridges and then they're signing agreements in desperation to get those that actually tip them over completely financially."

Ko tā te Kāwanatanga he aukati i te taumata itarehi ina ka a taea, he hiki te wāriu whaina mēna he mahi nanakia ka kitea , he whakatū taumata arotake hoki kia tika kia pono te haere o tēnei hunga, ngā taraka hokohoko me ngā kaihokohoko pātoto.

Ko tā te Minita Take Hokohoko a Kris Faafoi “if I take a loan of $500 and it's a high interest lender then the most I will pay back is $1000 including interest and fees. At the moment that $500 could turn into $3000, $4000 or $5000."

Ko tā Te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern "what we're doing here is saying we've put expectations in place that you will act in an ethical way so putting rules and penalties around the way that people behave."

Ko tā Roberts kaore i eke ngā rerekētanga ture o mua i te tau rua mano te kau ma rima, ā ko tāna āwangawanga ka ū te rāngai pūtea kia karo i te ture hou.

"There needs to be a lot of vigilance around that. In 2015 the government brought some measures in and they were severely weakened by the lobbying from the finance industries and that must not happen next time."

Ko tā Faafoi ko Ngāi Māori Ngai Pasifika ngā rōpū e tino raru ana. Ko te whakapae ka timata ngā ture hou a te tau rua tekau.