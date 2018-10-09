Govt announces faster M.Bovis recovery package

He rautaki whakarauora tā te kāwanatanga hei awhi i ngā kaipāmu kau kua ngaua e te mate Mycoplasma Bovis, kia wawe tā rātou hoki atu ki te mahi. E whā tekau mā toru mano neke atu ngā kau kua patua, i te putanga tuatahi o tēnei mate.

Kua wātea te pāmu o te whanau Stevenson i te Wairarapa i te ngārara M.Bovis, koia tētahi o ngā pāmu toru tekau ma ono kei te ora mai ano.

Ko tā Bryce Stevenson "We're happy to be on the other side of M.Bovis and we're happy to get cattle back on the property."

A ko tā te Kāwanatanga me matua aro kia hāpai tēnei hunga.



E ai kit e Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern "recovery mode means developing up a management plan, restocking after culling, going through the compensation process and getting back on track."

He rua tekau ma rima miriona tāra neke atu te putea rongoa kua tukuna engari na te pōturi i tino riri ai ngā kaipāmu.

Ko tā Stevenson "We lost control of our business. We found MPI majority of the time to be awkward and slow which added to our stress."

Ko tā Ardern "We've gone from about 100 days to about 19 days thereabouts but we know we can do even better than that again."

Ko tā te rautaki hou he whakahoro ake i te tukanga mā te whakatū rōpu awhina hou, te whakamahi rauemi ipurangi, me te whai tautoko i te Rural Support Trust.

Ko tā te Minita Tiakitanga Taiao a Damien O’Connor "bringing together Beef and Lamb, Dairy NZ with MPI into a team that will actually sit down with each farmer from day one is really important it hasn't happened but it will happen from now."

Ko tā Nāhinara Māngai Take Tiakitanga Taiao a Nathan Guy "there's a feeling in rural communities that this should have happened sooner. It's good that the government and the support industries have come on board and realised that compensation has been too slow."

Ko te matapae a te Kāwanatanga hei te marama o Hakihea ka mōhio mena rānei kua tahia ake tēnei ngārara i te motu.