Frontline family violence services boosted $76m by Govt

E whitu tekau mā ono ira rua miriona tāra kei te whakawāteahia e te Kāwanatanga hei ngā tau e whā ki te tautoko i ngā ratonga a Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora e āwhina ana i te hunga kua pāngia e te mahi tūkino whānau. Engari ko tā Nāhinara whakapae mena ka tohaina te pūtea ki nga ratonga katoa e kore rawa e tae atu ki nga rōpū e tino pēhitia ana.

Ko tā Pirimia Jacinda Ardern he he toru tekau ōrau te kakenga o te pūtea kia hāpai I nga ratonga kotahi rau rima tekau. Te nuinga kei te mura o te ahi.

He pūtea āwhina tēnei hei hāpai i te hunga kua tūkinotia, te hunga hara me o rātou whānau.

"Over the following three years we will more than double that annual figure adding a further $15.5m in each of the outyears to enable these services to fill in the areas where there currently is no support."

Ko tā te Māngai Take Whakahiato Ora o Nāhinara a Louise Upston “any new investment in family violence is great news so it's good to see the government is building on our record of supporting the really important work of frontline staff in family violence.”

Ko tā Nāhinara whakapae kahore he hua e puta mēna ka tohaina te putea ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, te take ko wai ka mohio mena ka whakamahia te putea ki te wāhi e tōtika ana.

Ko tā Upston "we will want to make sure that the government has a method for measuring the impact of that spend. We want to make sure that the people who need it most are getting the support that they need."

Engari he pūtea e tautokohia ana e Te Rōpū Whakahiato Ora ahakoa te kii kua tata ke i te tekau tau rātou e mahi me te pūtea kongakonga.

Ko tā Upston "the $169million that our government invested in 2016 I think really speaks to the commitment that our government made."

Ko te whakahoki a te Pirimia "we need to make sure that frontline services like Women's Refuge are funded to do their job and in the last ten years they haven't been."

Engari ki te roopu" It's not OK!" neke atu i te wha ki te whitu piriona tāra ke te utu ia tau ki te arai atu i nga mahi tukino