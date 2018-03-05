FOMA seeks indigenous business ties in Pacific

He ono me te hāwhe miriona tāra hei pūtea āwhina kua tukuna e te Kāwanatanga o Aotearoa hei whakawhanake i te hunga wahine, hunga rangatahi anō hoki, hei hāpai hoki i te rāngai pakihi ki Hāmoa

He toro ki ngā whenua o te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa te aronga o FOMA, kia whakawhānui ai ngā hononga pakihi.

Ko tā te heamana a FOMA a Traci Houpapa "we have built relationships with indigenous Australia we think the other side of that triangle is our Pasifika nations our brothers and sisters here and so this mission for us is very much about looking at opportunities to share information business models and commercial joint ventures"

I te rā nei e ono miriona tāra neke atu te pūtea tuku a Aotearoa hei whakatipu i te ōhanga o Hāmoa.

Ko tā te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern says “what we'd hope is that things like supporting the establishment of small and medium mirco-sized enterprises will can also contribute to Samoa's tourism industry and eco system as well.

Ko tā Houpapa “we have just visited a business that is looking at pharmaceuticals utilizing coconut citronella working with 700 coconut farmers across Samoa and bringing them together in a commercial opportunity that welds together cultural wellbeing and wealth for the families in those areas and in those industries it's an exciting time."

Engari e hono ana hoki rātou ki a Haina, nā te whiwhi pūtea itarehi-iti mō te hangahanga

- he tohu tēnei ki te nui o ngā hua kei te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa e puke mai ana.

Ko tā te Pirimia a Hāmoa a Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi “we are only interested in what was promised to us and we are following up with connection to our own development."

Ko tā Houpapa "we recognize in our Pasifika nations that external foreign direct investment is critical to the overall infrastructure and development for those nations.

"For us a cautionary note would be to ensure that First Nations indigenous people, mana whenua are at the table in terms of setting that economic platform the return profile and investment and responsibility.

Ka mahi tahi hoki a Aotearoa ki te Manatū Pakihi, Ahu-mahi anō hoki ki te hāpai i ngā pakihi e hoko rawa ana ki tāwāhi. E toru miriona tāra hoki te pūtea tuku ki a Hāmoa mō te whakapaipai i ngā whiunga a Gita.