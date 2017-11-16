E tuku whakapāha ana Te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri mo te hapa i puta ai ngā kōrero muna o ētahi kaiamuamu. E whai ana tēnei i tētahi tono i raro i te Official Information Act, mō ngā amuamu a ngā kaipōti Māori e pā ana ki ngā raru i ngā pou tuku pōti.

Kihae te kaitono i hiahia kia puta tōna ingoa, ēngari e rikarika ana ia i te korenga o ngā ingoa, īmēra ano hoki e mukua i ngā pepa matihiko i tau ki a ia. Kua whakangaro ia i ngā pepa nei i raro i te tono a te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri, me tā ratou tuku whakapāha ki a ia atu i te tuku pepa hou.

Ko tā Tipēne hiahia kia kore tēnei ahuatanga e kitea ano.

"They were quite careless with the personal information of private individuals. From a Māori perspective, that information is tapu [sacred], it should be treated with the utmost care and respect and I feel in this case it wasn't."

He whā tekau neke atu ngā amuamu ngā pātai hoki i tau ki te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri. Ko tā rātou i mātua tirohia te katoa me te aro kia whakatika ai ngā tino hē. Ko te pūrere whakaahua te take mō te hapa i te kōpaki tuatahi.

“The election has been and gone so the next opportunity these people will have a chance to have to vote will be in three years' time so where is the justice in that? I just think this is a further blow to the relationship between the commission and Māori. In terms of the initial complaints that came through. Māori were already having a hard time dealing with polling booths."

Ko te tuku pepa pōti te amuamu matua, ko te hua ko te pōti pāti anake i kautehia. Ko ētahi atu raru he ahua whakatīkai tā te kaimahi me tā rātou kūare ki te rarangi Māori, ngā rohe pōti Māori hoki.

"Māori voters felt that they were being belittled because they were on the Māori roll. Māori voters also felt that the staff working at the polling booths were not respectful of tikanga, were not respectful of the correct pronunciation of Māori names. Also there was a number of requests by Māori voters in the papers that there be people who either speak Māori or who understand Māori at each of the polling booths."

He rua ira ono miriona ngā kaipōti i tēnei tau, kei runga noa atu ngā kaipōti Māori i pōti i te tau rua mano ma rima, ā, ko nga kaipōti rarangi Māori hoki tēra te ropu nunui i tuku pōti tōmua ai.

Ko tā te Māngai Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri tā Alicia Wright na tēnei hapa kua whakapakaritia ake ngā whakahaere kia kore ai tēnei āhuatanga e pā anō. E aro hoki ana rātou kia kake ake ngā kaimahi reo Māori, kia whakatika i ngā hē kia pai ake ngā whakaritenga i te kōwhiringa pōti ki tua.

Polling booth staff mislead and confuse Māori voters