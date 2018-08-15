DOC failed to consult iwi about cow burial on Motutapu Island – Conservation Minister

Kua hui ngātahi a Pouhere Tāonga ki Te Papa Ātawhai me Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki mo te tanuhanga o ngā kau whā tekau mā iwa ki te whenua o Te Papa Atawhai ki te motu o Motutapu i tēra Hakihea. Kaore te iwi i whakamōhiotia, ā, na te tanuhanga i raweketia ai tētahi wāhi tapu.

Ko te hiahia a Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki kia patua e te ture te hunga i hara ki Motutapu.

Ko te Heamana a iwi a James Brown, "You can't treat one [party] in one way and another in another way so on that basis we would maintain our demand that a criminal prosecution is also taken against DOC officials."

He hara te raweke i nga wāhi tapu i raro i te ture o Pouhere Taonga.

I tēnei wiki hui ai a Pouhere Taonga ki Te Papa Atawhai me te iwi. I reira i whakamōhio te iwi na Te Papa Atawhai te whakae kia noho tonu te kaipāmu nānā i tanu i nga kau ki motutapu.

Ko tā Brown "He's supposed to be off that farm at the end of this month, then we were told on Monday he's not leaving to the end of March. We weren’t consulted at all].

Ko tā te Minita Take Papa Atawhai a Eugenie Sage, "DOC has realised it has a lot more work to do to engage with Ngai Tai ki Tāmaki the lease has been extended for another six months so that DOC can do a proper transparent process in case others want to bid to farm Motutapu."

Itaenihi i tū te iwi ki te aroaro o te Kōti Teitei me te whakapae i takahi te Karauna i ngā mātāpono Tiriti o te ture Papa Atawhai i tā rātou whakaae ki ngā kirimana tūruhi ki Motutapu me Rangitoto ahakoa te whakahē a te iwi. Ko tā Brown me whai mana te mana whenua kā tika.

"Consequently at the same time outside the court we're aware of DOC continuing on oblivious to this section, our settlement act in so far as granting a further extension to the farm."

Ko tā Minita Sage, "It is before the courts so I can’t comment on that, DOC should take its Treaty responsibilities under section 4 really seriously there has obviously been a failure to do that on Motutapu in terms of consultation with Ngai Tai."

Kei te whakaaroaro Te Pouhere Taonga he aha te aro whakamua.