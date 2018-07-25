Corrections forced to apologise for banning offenders from course

Kua tuku whakapāha a Te Ara Poutama mo te panatanga o ētahi kaihara i tētahi kaupapa hāpai, tautoko hoki i a rātou. E whai ana tēnei i te aronga nui a te Kāwanatanga ki te arotake i te Ture Taihara kia whakaheke ai ngā tatauranga Kaihara. Tokotoru ngā kaihara i panatia atu i te kaupapa Pūwhakamua i Rotorua, ā, ko tētahi o rātou i tukuna atu ki tēnei kaupapa i runga i te tono a tētahi Kaiwhakawā o te Kōti.

Ko tā Billy MacFarlane, kaihara rangatira o mua, he hāpai i ngā kaihara I tōna kaupapa Pūwhakamua kia kore ai anō rātou e taka ki te hē.

"It's a cultural programme and I'm just trying to do something good for the Māori people."

Engari tērā te ohorere i te panatanga o ngā tauira tokotoru e Te Ara Poutama.

I te poupoutanga o te Pōtū te taenga o te Ope Pirihimana ki te kainga o Harley Adlam me te whakatūpato i a ia kia kaua e hoki atu ki te wānanga.

Ko tā Adlam "They came around and they said that I had breached due to being absent from my address but I was at course."

Engari he rangirua i te mea kua whakamanatia kē te urutanga o Adlam ki te kaupapa e tētahi Kaiwhakawā.

"I am confused a little bit. Because I've been ordered by the judge to attend the course and you know I don't want to go back to jail in a hurry or at all."

Ko tā MacFarlane "I spoke to one of the kaumātua a couple of days ago and I said 'matua, why is it so hard to be good?' I mean all my life it's been so easy to be naughty and now I've decided I actually don't want to be naughty anymore and I want to do something good it's just sometimes, it gets really hard."

I rāhuitia te tokotoru i ngā wiki e toru kua pahure, engari whai muri i tā MacFarlane, i tā Te Kāea anō hoki haka i te kaupapa itaenihi, he whakapāha te tuku atu a Te Ara Poutama ki a MacFarlane.

Ko tāna "a bit of me feels a little bullied by community corrections for lots of reasons."

He rite tonu tā MacFarlane whainga ki tā te Kāwanatanga, arā kia whakahekengia te mahi hara, engari ko tāna, he mahi whakaraerae kē tēnei i ngā tāne.

Ko tā Kelvin Davis, Minita Take Ara Poutama "me kōrero ahau ki ōku āpiha kia tino mōhio ai i nga āhutanga katoa ki tēnei take.

Ko tā te Kaikomihana Tuarua ki Te Ara Poutama a Andy Milne ki a Te Kāea, “Community Corrections had raised some concerns about the course, as it had not been assessed for safety or suitability. So in the interim offenders were removed pending assessment of course material.”

Ahakoa kua rua marama tēnei kaupapa e haere ana, kīhae te Minita Take Ara Poutama i whakamōhiotia.

Ko tā Davis "He operational matter tēnei, korekau ahau i te mōhio i ngā wahanga katoa o tēnei āhuatanga."

Ko tā MacFarlane he māharahara mō tētahi o ēnei tauira, nāna ano tana īnoi i tīni kia whakaae ai ki tāna hara ki te kōti. Koinei te momo taumata kei te whāia e MacFarlane me āna tauira, ā, he koke ki tua o ngā raru te whāinga ināeanei.