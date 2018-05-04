Bill to protect Māori seats drawn from ballot

Tērā te pire ā-mema kua tīkarohia ake i te māpere paremata hei whakatūroa i ngā tūru Māori ki te ture. Ko tā te pire Pōti (Whakatūroa tūru Māori) a Rino Tirikātene he whakakite i te rerekētanga i waenga i ngā tūru Māori me nga tūru Auraki.

Rua-ono, rua tekau ma ono te nama maringanui a Rino Tirikatene.

"It was a great feeling, my bill had been in the ballot for over two years and I'm just pleased I have the opportunity to bring it before the house and hopefully we can advance it through the parliamentary process."

E ai ki te Ture Pōti kua whakatūroa ngā tūru auraki, ā, mena he hiahia kia whakakorea tētahi tūru me tautoko he toru hauwhā o paremata ki tēra whakatau. Ko tā Tirikātene Pire Whakatūroa Tūru Māori kia pērā hoki te whakahaumarutanga o ngā tūru Māori.

Ko tā Tirikatene "our Māori electorate sests don't have that protection and so they can be overturned or abolished just by a simple majority of parliament so there's a discrepancy there."

He rite te wairua o tā Tirikatene pire ki tērā i tukuna e Parekura Horomia i te wā i a ia. I tenei wā tonu kei te hiahia panoni nga Kaunihera a Rohe i ngā ture motuhake e here ana i te pōtitanga o ngā tūru māori i mua tō rātou whakamanatanga.

"We're also seeing these issues arise at local government level and I certainly hope we can take a wider look to ensure we can get appropriate participation and also recognition through the law to ensure that Māori aren't prejudiced."

Ko te whakapae a Tirikatene ka pānuitia tuatahitia tāna pire ki Paremata a nga marama e rua ki tua.