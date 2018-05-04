Kaupapa: Politics

Bill to protect Māori seats drawn from ballot

Talisa Kupenga

Tērā te pire ā-mema kua tīkarohia ake i te māpere paremata hei whakatūroa i ngā tūru Māori ki te ture. Ko tā te pire Pōti (Whakatūroa tūru Māori) a Rino Tirikātene he whakakite i te rerekētanga i waenga i ngā tūru Māori me nga tūru Auraki.

Rua-ono, rua tekau ma ono te nama maringanui a Rino Tirikatene.

"It was a great feeling, my bill had been in the ballot for over two years and I'm just pleased I have the opportunity to bring it before the house and hopefully we can advance it through the parliamentary process."

E ai ki te Ture Pōti kua whakatūroa ngā tūru auraki, ā, mena he hiahia kia whakakorea tētahi tūru me tautoko he toru hauwhā o paremata ki tēra whakatau. Ko tā Tirikātene Pire Whakatūroa Tūru Māori kia pērā hoki te whakahaumarutanga o ngā tūru Māori.

Ko tā Tirikatene "our Māori electorate sests don't have that protection and so they can be overturned or abolished just by a simple majority of parliament so there's a discrepancy there."

He rite te wairua o tā Tirikatene pire ki tērā i tukuna e Parekura Horomia i te wā i a ia. I tenei wā tonu kei te hiahia panoni nga Kaunihera a Rohe i ngā ture motuhake e here ana i te pōtitanga o ngā tūru māori i mua tō rātou whakamanatanga.

"We're also seeing these issues arise at local government level and I certainly hope we can take a wider look to ensure we can get appropriate participation and also recognition through the law to ensure that Māori aren't prejudiced."

Ko te whakapae a Tirikatene ka pānuitia tuatahitia tāna pire ki Paremata a nga marama e rua ki tua.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Politics

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    14 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community