Bids for the Green Party co-leadership start Friday

Hei te Ramere timata ai te whakataetae mo te tūnga Kaiārahi Takirua wahine ki te Rōpū Kākariki, ēngari atu ki te wā whakatau ka noho mū ngā kaitono. Ko Marama Davidson anake te wahine Māori ki te rōpū, i runga i tēra mōhioranga, he aha ngā hua ki a Ngāi Māori?

Ahakoa kāore ano kia puta ko wāi ka tū, kei a Tākuta Maria Barge, Tumuaki ki Te Whare Wananga o Te Ūpoko o Te Ika ona ake whakaaro.

"Marama Davidson, Eugenie Sage and Julie-Anne Genter seem to be the three main contenders."

Ka taea te hunga hiahia te rēhita mo te kotahi wiki mai i te Rāmere, ka taea hoki ngā mema o waho o Paremata te uru atu ki te whakataetae.

Hei te mutunga o Poutu-te-Rangi ka mutu te rēhi, ngā taupatupatu hoki, ā, ka pōti ngā mema kotahi rau neke atu hei whiriwhiri te toa hei te waru o Hongongoi.

Ko tā Tākuta Bargh "One of the advantages for Marama is that she has no other ministerial positions at the moment so she's more free to advocate and be critical about government policy, one of the difficulties for the Māori Party was because they were bound by Ministerial collective responsibility at a cabinet level it meant they were constrained sometimes on what they could criticise."

Ka whakakii te toa i te tūnga o mua o Metiria Turei. I heke iho ia i muā i te pōti whānui whai muri i tāna whakaputa i rukahu ia ki a WINZ kia rahi ake tona pūtea penihana i ngā tau iwa tekau.

Ko tā James Shaw, Kaiarahi Takirua o Te Rōpū Kākāriki, "I will work with whoever the membership elects. When it comes to reassuring Māori voters I think I can honestly say with my hand on heart that the Green Party has demonstrated its commitment not just to Te Tiriti o Waitangi over many years but also to public policy that most affects Māori."

Katoa ngā mema paremata kāore i taea te kōrero i te rā nei, engari e mōhio ana a Te Kāea kei te whakaaro a Marama Davidson ki te tono mo te tūranga.

Kua whakaritea kētia tētahi hui hei te Rātapu e tū mai nei, i runga i tēra mōhioranga e whakapae ana ētahi koira pea te rā ka puta tana whakatau.