Advice about foreign attempts to gain political influence here should be taken seriously - Minister Peters

Ko tā Te Minita Take Tāwāhi a Winston Peters me aro mārika ki ngā tohutohu hāngai ki te hunga o tāwāhi e aro pea kia whai mana tōrangapū ki Aotearoa. He kōrero whai muri te whakaputa a Hillary Clinton te Hekeretari o mua o Amerika, me mataara a Aotearoa, Ahitereiria ano hoki ki a Haina me tō rātou whainga pea mo te mana tōrangapū ki enei motu.

Te whakahoki a Te Minita Take Tāwahi a Winston Peters ki te kōrero a Hillary Clinton he hao mana torangapū pea tā Haina whai ki Aotearoa.

"I didn't hear her speech so I'm saying she's just reiterating what some New Zealand academic has said and I take all academic comment very seriously."

Kaore te Kaiārahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges i te māharahara, engari ko tāna kaore te motu i te hiahia whai wahanga ki tēnei tū āhuatanga.

"If this is a more general American concern it would be great to see them engage more in the economic architecture that we have particularly TPP."

I tēnei pō ka whakaputa karere tahua pūtea te Minita me te whakatau ka tukua he pūtea ki te Tari Manatū Aorere. Kaore anō kia hikina te pūtea mo rātou mai ra anō i te tau 2008.

Ko tā Minita Peters "It's not a victory for foreign affairs or MFAT it is seriously what's critically required to even do the job that we've set out to do and it's a critical job for our long term prosperity and security. Make no bones about it. I wish I could have done much better."

Ko tā Bridges "We've heard them go back on a promise to do those cheaper GP visits from July 1 for hardworking NZ families, I would have thought that's a much higher priority than money going offshore."

Ko te whakapae a te Minita whai muri i tāna karere tahua pūtea ka ara hoki a Ahitereiria ki te tautoko i nga Motu a Kiwa.