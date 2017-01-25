Trump’s pipeline action worries water protectors

Ki Amerika inaeanei. Kua hainatia te Perehitini a Donald Trump he kirimana kia whakaora i te hanga o ngā paipahinu Keystone me Dakota. Ko tā Dallas Goldtooth, he kaitiaki o te wai no Toka Tū, ka nui te āwangawanga o nga tāngata ki reira a ngā ra ki tua.

Trump made the following at a White House signing this morning, "If they'd like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built.

He kōrero kāore i te rata ki ngā kaitiaki o te wai, ā, i te ra nei i hainatia e Perehitini Donald Trump he kirimana kia whakaora i ngā paipa hinu o Keystone me Dakota.

Indigenous Environmental Network Dallas Goldtooth told Te Kāea, "For me it's terrifying. We've seen the writing on the wall. We've known since the very first day that Trump said he wants to run for office and where he stands on issues."

"If it's a no, it'll be a quick no it it's a yes, it's like, let’s start building," hei tā Trump.

Ka whakatau nga kōwhiringa mo nga paipa hinu ki waenga i te Kawanatanga o Amerika me nga kamupene hinu, tuia ki tēra e toru ano nga kirimana i hainatia ai e Trump kia tini i te ara whakaae, whakamahi hoki mo ēnei kaupapa, ka whakatau hoki, me hanga te rino mo te paipa ki Amerika.

"We are in a hostile environment, we have a government agency that is leaning towards the Trump administration. I honestly feel we are going to see the final approval of this project in the next week or so. But at the same time we're not giving up," hei tā Goldtooth.

I whakahē te tari o te Perehitini o mua a Barack Obama i enei kaupapa na ngā take taiao. I whawhai nga kaiporotehe mo nga tau e whitu hei whakakore i te paipa o Keystone, ā, mai i tēra Aperira e noho puni ana nga kaitiaki o te wai ki Toka Tū kia whakakore i te paipa DAPL.

Hei tā tētahi Roia a Kingi Snelgar, “The tribe will try to oppose the permit once it's issued through the courts. But Trump is going to choose the next supreme court justice and that person is going to be conservative and likely to support the pipeline project. So there are limited ways to stop it at this moment."

I tono a Te Kāea ki te Whare Mā ki te whakatūturu i ngā rongo kōrero, kei a Trump ngā moni whakangao ki te paipa hinu o Dakota, ēngari kāore ano rātou kia whakahoki kōrero mai.