Tahua 2018: National slams zero funding to Whānau Ora

E ai ki a Jo Hayes o Nāhinara, tēnā karo tēnā a te kāwanatanga i tana kī atu, kaare a Whānau Ora i whiwhi pūtea i te tahua hōu nā te mea kei te arotakehia ia i tēnei wā. Hei tā Hayes, arā atu anō ngā tari kei te arotakehia, i whiwhi pūtea. Engari, e pūmau tonu ana te Minita Take Whānau Ora a Peeni Henare ki tāna whakatau.

E ai ki a Nāhinara kaore i te tika te whakakorenga putea ki a Whānau Ora, ko tētahi arotakenga te take.

Ko tā Jo Hayes Māngai Whānau Ora o Nāhinara,

"It's just an excuse. It's poor performance on behalf of the Minister he still could have fought at that Cabinet table for funds for Whānau Ora."

Ko tā te Minita Whānau Ora a Peeni Henare "he nui ngā take ki te aroaro o tēnei Kāwanatanga no reira te korero ka pōhara rawa te iwi Māori na te kore whiwhinga a Whānau Ora ka ki atu ahau he koretake ana kōrero.

E ai ki a Hayes i whiwhi pūtea ētahi atu kōpaki kua arotakehia, na reira hei tāna he rangirua tēnei kitenga.

"They have over 100 reviews that this government is doing a couple of those is education and health the biggest winners of this budget."

Ko te tumanako a nga pou rāngai e rua tekau miriona te whiwhi, koinei tā Reipa i oati ai i te Kōwhiringa pōti. Ko tā Henare koinei tētahi āhua o te Kāwanatanga haere kōtui.

"Ki te noho mātou me Aotearoa tuatahi ka whakatūhia he kāwanatanga ko reira ka timata ai mātou te whiriwhiri he aha nei ngā aronga nui."

Engari e ai ki a Hayes ko te kī a te Minita i tēra tau ki ngā rōpū o Whānau Ora ka kore rātou e whai hua i mua i te putanga o tēnei tahua.

"Why would a Minister of the Crown, after seeing the manifesto for the election campaign, already know that his government wasn't going to give anything to Whānau Ora back then?

Ko tā Henare i whakaputa ia i tāna hiahia kia arotakehia a Whānau Ora ēngari kaore ia i whakaae ki te heitara, i kōrero kē ia mō ngā āwhero o te kōpaki ki ngā kairato.