Stan Walker endorses app aimed at Rangatahi well-being

Ko Stan Walker te māngai hōu o te rōpu tautoko i te hunga rangatahi, a Youthline, ā, e tautoko ana ia i te pūmanawa tautono hōu kua whakarewahia hei awhi i te hunga rangatahi e taumaha ana i te āwangawanga, i te pōkaikaha o ia ra, o ia rā kia puta ki te ao mārama.

Kua whakarewa a Youthline me Coca-Cola i tētahi kaupapa hei whakarite i te hunga rangatahi mō te tūpono mai o mauri rere, o raruraru.

"The vision for the programme essentially is to invest in local communities and build the emotional resilience and intelligence of essentially a generation of young new Zealanders."

Nā Good2Great tētahi pūmanawa tautono i waihanga, ko te tikanga he whāriki i ētahi āhuatanga uaua ki mua i te aroaro o te rangatahi. I reira ka tīpakohia he ara whakamua, me ōna huānga.

"The main features of the app is that it’s quite gamified and it's very much a narrative. It’s a story, so it's not learning as you would expect it in the class room. You're playing as a character and you're encountering challenges and obstacles that young people face in everyday life."

E tautoko ana te kaiwaiata a Stan Walker i te kaupapa, ā, ko tāna, me noho matua rā te whakarite wāhi e whakaputa ai te rangatahi i ōna whakaaro me ōna kare a-roto.

"I think good2great will benefit rangatahi because it's a place where they have conversations about things that a lot of out rangatahi don't talk about."

E whakahaere ana a Stan i ētahi papamahi i ngā wiki e haere ake ana hei akiaki i te hunga rangatahi kia whakapuaki i ngā rongo o te hinengaro me te ngākau mā roto i te waiata, tapaoro, te mahi pao hoki