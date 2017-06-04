Shock and concern after two fresh terror attacks in London

He ohorere, he āwangawanga mō te taone o Rānana i te matenga o te tokoono tāngata, me te wharanga o te tini, whai muri i te pānga o te riri ki ngā wāhi e rua inapō.

Ko tā ngā pirihimana pā tāone, ko ngā aitua e rua ki Rānana, he mahi whakaweti. Tokoono ngā tāngata kua mate, waihoki, tokotoru ngā kaiwhakatuaki kua mate, tōna rua tekau ngā tāngata kua haria ki te hohipera.

I pā te aitua tuatahi ki te arawhiti o Rānana. Kotahi te wēkona tukituki i ngā kaiwaewae. I te mākete o Borough ko te aitua tuarua. Ko tā tētahi kaititiro ki a CNN, kotahi te tāne i uru atu ki te wāhi kai e mau maripi ana, a, ka oka kia rua ngā tāngata. Ko Shannon Hanrahan nō Whakatōhea i rongo i ngā tangi whakatūpato nō te wā kāinga.

Hei tā Shannon Hanrahan (Whakatōhea), "Basically I've been getting alerts via Twitter and my app and newsfeed and I'm in North London in a place called Finsbury Park and I am on one of the main roads, going into the main part of London to the west end and basically London bridge and I was aware that something must be on, because I can hear all the emergency services that have been called in from the outer London, coming in. So Police cars, ambulances and you can hear them going past and clearly, something was on."

Ko tēnei te aitua tuatoru kua pā atu ki Peretānia i tēnei tau. Ko Westminiser Bridge te aitua tuatahi i te marama o Poututerangi i te wā i tukituki tētahi tane ki ngā kaiwaewae, ā, inā tata nei te aitua pahū ki te konohete o Ariana Grande i Manchester e rua wiki ki muri.

Hanrahan says, "I think there's a definite change in the air and there's a lot of security on the tube, so you see staff out a lot more. Add to that an election, and the whole place feels disjointed and a bit disrupted basically."

Ki tā te Manatū Aorere kei te kōrero tahi rātou ki ngā Pirihimana o Rānana. Ko te whakapae, kāore ētahi o ngā tāngata nō Aotearoa kia pāngia noa. Engari kei te tohutohu rātou ki a Ngai Aotearoa kia whai atu i ngā tohutohu a ngā mana-ā-rohe.

Hei ngā hāora tata nei, ka whakarewa ai te konohete ki Manchester 'One Love' ko ngā pūtea ka koha atu ki ngā pārurenga me ngā whānau i pā atu ki te aitua. He kaupapa kei te kūrae o mahara mō nga kaitautoko o te kapa Raiona kei Aotearoa nei e haere ana.

Ko tā tētahi kaitautoko Raiona "Well we are always here thinking about them and we always will and will work together."

Ko tā Kaitautoko Raiona, ko tā Ebony Jane Clark, "Just strength, we come together in times like this and we come together as a community. We prove strength and love and we send our heartfelt messages out to everyone that's been affected by these incidents."

He kupu akiaki mai i tawhiti hei maimoa i te ohorere kua hou anō ki Peretānia.