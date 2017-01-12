Selfies too sexy for Nan?

He kaupapa hōu kei runga i te ipurangi e whakatenatena ana i ngā rangatahi, kia āta whakaaro i mua i te tuku pātuhi, tītohu, karere muna rānei ki ngā pae pāho kōrero. Ko #TechTikanga te ingoa nā Te Rau Matatini, ā kua torona atu e te waru tekau mano tāngata, neke atu nō tana whakarewatanga ake inanahi.

I mua i te tono matatahi, uia rā te pātai, ka rata mai rānei a kuia?

Hei tā te Mangai o #TechTikanga a Johannah Katene-Burge, "It does happen and it is realistic so the best thing to do is think about it and not send them and save yourself that embarrassment."

Ko te kiko o #TechTikanga he whakatenatena i te hunga rangatahi kia noho haumaru ratou ki te ao ipurangi kia tiaki hoki i to ratou ahua.

"So youth these days tend to add random people, talk to random girls or guys and what usually tends to happen is conversations develop, and they get to the point of 'hey I want a call, hey I want to see you I want to see what you're like, which eventually leads on to hey Iw ant to see what your body looks like."

I tēra tau whitu tekau ōrau o nga wahine i whakapae he raru te patu wairua, ā, he wha tekau ōrau o ratou kāore i aro. Kotahi o ia tekau o ratou i tukinohia mā tenei āhuatanga, ā, ka kake nga taturanga ki te tekau ma waru ōrau mo nga wahine i raro i te toru tekau tau te pakeke.

E ai kit e Tumuwhakarae o Te Pou Ahorangi a Marama Parore, “What you see in the Aroha Tama video is how easy it is to get trapped and not even know that you're getting trapped. We've seen an increasing link between cyber bullying and suicide or suicidal ideation, that's thinking about suicide. That's really dangerous for our rangatahi and we need to make sure that we're providing them with very good tools and resources to protect them online.”

"Once a photo is leaked it'll go throughout the whole college and by the next day you will be the topic of the whole college, so sending nudes is an absolute no-no," says Katene-Burge.

Mena he pātai āu, titiro ki te whārangi ipurangi o Netsafe, e hoki rānei ki te pātai, ka rata mai rānei a kuia?