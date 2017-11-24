Public disruption expected without designated Tongan fan zone

Kāre te poari o Māngere-Otahūhū i whakaae ki te tono a te hapori o Tonga ki Aotearoa kia rāhuitia he wāhi whānau mā ngā kaitautoko Riiki o te kemu a Tonga ki Ingarangi ki Tāmaki āpōpō. Heoi ko tā te heamana o te poari hapori o Tonga ki Aotearoa a Melino Maka, mā te rāhui wāhi haumaru e kore ai ngā mahi heahea e puta.

Ko tā te heamana o te poari hapori o Tonga ki Aotearoa a Melino Maka, kei tutū pea he raru ki tūmatanui.

“If we are not going to have a family zone then we will have to expect the unexpected tomorrow.”

Hei tā Kaikaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau a Alf Filipaina, kāre pea ngā raru e tau i tētahi wāhi kaitautoko.

“The people that went to the fan zone, they were the people that wanted to celebrate. The others that want to cause problems they still stayed at the place they were, and you know after it finished that's where the problems started.”

Ko tā te poari o Māngere-Otāhūhū, he māharahara e pā ana ki ngā mokota me te pānga ki ngā kainoho, ka mutu, he mahi mōrearea te hao i te tokomaha ki tētahi wāhi.

Hei tā Alf Filipaina, “It's that one percent is causing all the problems and our Tongan community are being tainted by that one percent so it's really the police around how they're keeping the community safe.”

Ko tā ngā Pōrihimana, nā te āhua i puta i ngā wiki kua taha ake, e kore rawa rātau e whakawātea noa i ngā mahi heahea, rānei. i ngā mahi takahi i ngā tikanga huarahi.

Hei tā Melino Maka, “As part of a Tonga community we need to celebrate but we also need to be mindful of the public safety.”

Ka purei a Tonga ki Īngarangi ki Tāmaki Makaurau a te whā karaka āpōpō.